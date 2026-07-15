Uganda: Moroto Road Works Intensify Amid Reports of Minister Balaam's Possible Visit

MOROTO -- Road construction activities have intensified across Moroto Municipality amid reports that the Minister of Local Government, Balaam Barugahara, could visit the region to inspect ongoing government-funded infrastructure projects.

Construction equipment and engineers have been deployed at several project sites as work progresses on key roads and bridges.

Although the ministry has not officially confirmed the visit, residents believe it would provide an opportunity to assess the quality and progress of the projects.

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Engineers have been supervising works to ensure they are completed within the stipulated timelines and meet the quality standards outlined in the respective Bills of Quantities.

Among the projects currently under construction are the Nakapelimen-Prison Road, Close 9 Bridge and the Police Low-Cost Tarmac Road.

Residents say they would welcome a ministerial inspection, arguing that it would strengthen accountability in the implementation of government-funded projects.

"I welcome Minister Balaam because any corrupt officials in Moroto will be exposed. I also applaud Minister Namere for working alongside him. The two ministers have brought the energy Uganda needs, and the time for corruption is coming to an end," said resident Chero Emmanuel.

Moroto Municipality Mayor Mark Siire said the municipality has made significant progress on its infrastructure programme and is ready for any government inspection.

"Out of the 15 roads under implementation, 13 have been completed 100 percent. The remaining two are at 80 percent and 50 percent completion respectively. The Nakapelimen low-cost tarmac road is now at 50 percent and is awaiting transfer of equipment for completion," Siire said.

He added that the municipality welcomes oversight visits from government officials because they promote transparency, accountability and quality service delivery.

Chero also claimed that anticipation of the minister's possible visit has increased activity at construction sites.

"People are worried, and district officials are moving around monitoring construction sites to ensure the projects meet the required standards before Balaam visits," he said.

The Ministry of Local Government had not confirmed the reported visit by the time of publication. However, residents said regular inspections by government officials remain essential to ensure value for money and the delivery of quality infrastructure projects.