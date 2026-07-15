South Africa: Health Department Ramps Up Ebola Readiness - South African News Briefs - July 15, 2026

Health Department Ramps Up Ebola Readiness

The Department of Health says South Africa is preparing for a possible Ebola outbreak based on scientific risk assessments, despite having no confirmed cases, reports EWN. The virus has been reported mostly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. The government has designated 36 hospitals to manage suspected infections. It has also strengthened surveillance and rapid response systems. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that Ebola spreads only through direct contact with an infected person's bodily fluids, not through the air.

Matlala to Testify at Madlanga Commission

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Alleged cartel member Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala is set to testify before the Madlanga Commission, reports SABC News. His testimony was postponed to allow him time to finalise his witness statement. He is set to face questions over the controversial R228 million Medicare24 SAPS tender, which investigators allege was unlawfully awarded, as well as the installation of blue lights on his private vehicles through agreements with the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department. The commission will also examine memorandums of understanding linked to those arrangements.

Bheki Cele Tells Inquiry He Was Unaware of Outstanding TRC Cases in 2010

Former Police Minister Bheki Cele told the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Cases Commission of Inquiry that he was unaware of any outstanding TRC cases requiring prosecution when he became National Police Commissioner in 2010, reports EWN. Cele said his leadership was dominated by preparations for the FIFA World Cup, with police resources focused on ensuring a safe and successful tournament amid concerns about South Africa's crime levels. The inquiry is examining whether police and prosecutors deliberately delayed investigations and prosecutions in unresolved TRC-related cases.

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