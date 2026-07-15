Uganda: The Deadly Cost of School Health Neglect in Uganda

opinion

As Ugandans, we are known to move on very fast from public events or circumstances, but this should not be ignored. The recent, heartbreaking death of a 14-year-old schoolgirl from malaria, and the deeply disturbing reports of several other school-going children losing their lives to the same preventable disease, is a horror that must remain at the forefront of our national conscience.

One does not need to look far to feel the sheer terror and outrage of parents across this country. Every term, parents sweat, sacrifice, and scrape together every single shilling to send their children to some of Uganda's most elite boarding schools. This Herculean financial effort is made under a simple, sacred assumption, that in exchange for their hard-earned money, their children will not only be educated, but also kept safe.

To watch parents pay an arm and a leg in tuition, only to receive their children back in caskets, is an administrative and moral failure that should break the heart of every single citizen.

It is deeply unsettling that premium-priced boarding schools continue to fail at basic malaria prevention. When parents pay millions of shillings per term, they are not just paying for academic grades, they are paying for a safe and secure environment. Yet, many of these high-end campuses are failing on the absolute basics of vector control:

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No Mosquito Nets: Despite clear public health guidelines, many school administrations fail to strictly enforce the use of insecticide-treated mosquito nets in dormitories.

Neglected Vector Control: Routine indoor residual spraying (IRS) is virtually non-existent in many school dormitories, leaving walls ripe for malaria-carrying vectors.

Active Breeding Sites: A simple walk around some of these expensive school compounds reveals overgrown bushes and stagnant water, perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes, maintained right under the noses of school administrations.

The problem goes deeper than poor vector control, it resides in the very places meant to offer a cure, the school "sick bays."

Most schools proudly advertise having a "fully functional sick bay" to justify their exorbitant fees. In reality, these are often cramped, poorly equipped rooms manned by a single, overwhelmed nurse. This nurse's medical arsenal is tragically limited to dispensing basic painkillers.

Treating a fever with Panadol does not cure malaria, it merely masks the symptoms while the parasite silently multiplies in the child's blood.

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Without diagnostic equipment, school nurses are left to play a dangerous game of guesswork. By the time a school finally decides to contact the parents or refer the child to a proper hospital, the disease has often advanced to severe or cerebral malaria.

Furthermore, because these sick bays lack testing facilities, children with unexplained fevers are routinely pumped with broad-spectrum antibiotics "just in case." This blind, trial-and-error treatment is a public health disaster. It directly exposes children to Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), potentially rendering lifesaving drugs useless for them in the future.

If a school has the audacity to charge millions of shillings in tuition and development fees, it must have the capacity to protect the lives of those paying. We must demand a structural overhaul of school health facilities:

Upgrading to True Clinics: The era of the lone "Panadol-dispensing" nurse must end. High-end schools must be mandated to run fully equipped clinics. These clinics should be staffed by at least a nurse, a qualified laboratory technician, and a clinical officer or medical officer capable of making sound medical decisions.

Adolescent Mental and Behavioral Support: Beyond physical illnesses, school-going children are facing unprecedented pressures. Many student struggles manifest as stress, anxiety, or destructive behaviors like smoking and alcohol abuse. School clinics should incorporate professional counseling services to address these mental health challenges.

There must be strict, non-negotiable minimum health standards that every boarding school must meet going forward.