Uganda: Police Recover Over 300 Suspected Stolen Phones, Arrest 30 in Cooper Complex Operation

Kampala Metropolitan Police have recovered more than 300 suspected stolen mobile phones and arrested 30 suspects during an intelligence-led operation at Cooper Complex in Kampala's Central Business District.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts by police to dismantle criminal networks involved in mobile phone theft and the illegal sale of suspected stolen property.

According to the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the operation was conducted following intelligence reports indicating that Cooper Complex had become a centre for individuals involved in the theft and trade of suspected stolen mobile phones.

"The operation was intelligence-led following information that Cooper Complex had become a hub for individuals involved in the theft and sale of suspected stolen mobile phones. During the operation, we recovered over 300 suspected stolen mobile phones and arrested 30 suspects who are currently in custody to assist with ongoing investigations," ASP Owoyesigyire said.

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Police said the recovered phones have been secured as detectives work to establish their rightful owners. Investigators will record statements from the suspects and witnesses before determining the appropriate charges based on the evidence gathered.

The operation forms part of a wider Uganda Police Force campaign aimed at curbing rising cases of mobile phone theft and the illegal trade in stolen property within Kampala and other parts of the country.

"The recovered phones have been secured pending verification of ownership. The suspects will be charged and prosecuted where sufficient evidence exists as we continue our efforts to combat mobile phone theft and the illicit trade in suspected stolen property," Owoyesigyire added.

Police have urged members of the public who have recently lost their mobile phones to report to nearby police stations and provide proof of ownership to support the verification process.

Authorities said more operations targeting criminal networks involved in the theft and resale of mobile phones and other stolen property will continue as investigations into the Cooper Complex operation progress.