South Africa: Investigator Denies Knowledge of Political Interference in Idac or a 'Feroz Khan Cabal'

14 July 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Caryn Dolley

Brian Padayachee, an investigator at the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption, testifies that he has no knowledge of a cabal involving Feroz Khan or any political interference in his work.

A senior investigator at the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) on Tuesday, 14 July, told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he was unaware of any political interference in the directorate. Furthermore, Brian Padayachee denied knowledge of any cabal linked to embattled Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan.

Before joining Idac, Padayachee worked in the police service for decades, including a stint at Crime Intelligence.

Padayachee appeared confident at the start of his testimony, but when commissioners and evidence leaders questioned him about investigations into Crime Intelligence officers (excluding Khan), he seemed less assured.

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'No Khan cabal that I know of'

Padayachee testified that while he knows Khan professionally, "I have no knowledge of a 'Khan-Idac' cabal within the Idac. It follows that if such a cabal exists, I am not party to it."

Padayachee noted that the Khan described in testimony before the Madlanga Commission -- where evidence suggests Khan's involvement in tender rigging and politically motivated collusion -- did not match his own experience. "This is indeed not the person I know," said Padayachee. Khan is also facing separate, unrelated allegations in a precious metals court case.

Crime Intelligence and cabal claimsAllegations of rogue elements operating within...

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