South Africa to More Than Double Its Electricity Generation - Ramokgopa

Addressing the 13th Manufacturing Indaba in Johannesburg, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa also highlighted the Transmission Development Plan, under which South Africa intends to build about 14,500km of new transmission lines over the next decade.

The South African government plans to more than double the country's energy generation capacity as part of efforts to reindustrialise the local economy, while also expanding transmission infrastructure through R430-billion in expenditure.

Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa outlined the plans in a speech at the 13th Manufacturing Indaba in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 14 July 2026.

"We are going to grow exponentially," Ramokgopa said.

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To support growth, he said the government planned to more than double South Africa's electricity generation capacity, adding 105 GW over time, of which 67 GW is planned to be renewable energy. This is in line with the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2025, which plans to add 105 GW of new generation capacity by 2039.

South Africa's installed electricity generation capacity is presently 51 GW.

Wind, solar and nuclear

Most of the new capacity will come from wind and solar renewable energy with additional contributions from other energy sources such as nuclear. The expansion will require a major upgrade of the electricity grid.

The minister highlighted the Transmission Development Plan, under which South Africa intends to build about 14,500km of new transmission lines over the next decade. The cost of the new transmission lines is estimated...