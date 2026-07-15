South African Soccer Player Jayden Adams Left a Lasting Legacy Despite Untimely Death

No matter what or how much you give of yourself, the world always wants more, more, more and more even that after. That is the nature of the society we have designed.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana player Jayden Adams gave as much of himself as he could, until his last breath - including staying at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, despite the death of his grandmother, Marianna Adams. He helped Bafana Bafana rewrite history at the tournament.

"My legs were playing, but my heart was in heaven with [my grandmother]," Adams said after featuring in Bafana Bafana's 1-1 draw against Czechia in the group stages. "She's the reason I'm here. Wearing the green and gold meant everything to her."

The 25-year-old fell in love with soccer as a toddler. According to his cousin Aiden Johnson, representing South Africa on the world stage "meant a lot" to Adams and he "was proud to represent the national team at the world's biggest stage".

When Adams was selected to represent South Africa at the World Cup, his long-time partner Aqueelah Adendorf shared a moving message on her social media platforms. She expressed her elation at the father of her child achieving a lifetime dream.

"Watching you achieve something this big has filled my heart with so much pride. From the hard work, sacrifices, early mornings, disappointments and moments nobody saw - you kept...