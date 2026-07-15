Nigeria: NIW Commends Army Chief Over Welfare-Driven Reforms, Operational Gains Against Terrorists

A coalition of civil society organisations under the aegis of Nigeria Integrity Watch (NIW) has commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for introducing welfare-driven reforms it said have boosted troop morale and strengthened the Nigerian Army's operational effectiveness against terrorism and other security threats.

In a statement signed by its National Convener, Dr. John Samuel Nangi, the coalition said the Army Chief's "Soldier-First" doctrine has addressed long-standing welfare concerns affecting military personnel while improving combat readiness across various theatres of operation.

According to the group, one of the key reforms under the current leadership is the implementation of a ₦100,000 baseline monthly salary adjustment for personnel. It also highlighted the expansion of post-retirement housing initiatives aimed at improving the welfare and future security of serving and retired soldiers.

The coalition said placing personnel welfare at the centre of military administration has translated into greater motivation, professionalism and improved operational performance against insurgents and other criminal elements.

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NIW specifically praised the Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers (AHOOAS) initiative, describing it as a landmark programme designed to guarantee decent accommodation for military personnel after retirement. It cited the commissioning of an 80-unit AHOOAS estate at Maxwell Kobe Cantonment in Jos, Plateau State, where five per cent of the housing units were allocated free to soldiers wounded in action.

The coalition also referenced the inauguration of a 60-unit residential estate and shopping complex at Akobo Cantonment in Ibadan, Oyo State, as well as the completion of modern accommodation projects at Ribadu Cantonment in Kaduna State. It added that similar housing schemes are ongoing in other military formations nationwide.

According to NIW, uncertainty over life after retirement had weighed heavily on many Nigerian soldiers for decades, but the renewed emphasis on housing and support for wounded personnel has restored confidence within the ranks. It said the reforms represent a strategic investment in national security by improving morale, retention and the willingness of troops to undertake dangerous assignments.

The coalition further attributed the Army's recent operational successes to the implementation of the PROSE Command Philosophy--Professionalism, Readiness, Operational Efficiency, Soldier Welfare and Ethical Civil-Military Relations--which it said has strengthened discipline, improved operational coordination and deepened cooperation between the military and host communities.

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It noted that stronger civil-military relations have enhanced intelligence gathering and contributed to successful military operations across the country.

Highlighting recent achievements, NIW pointed to military operations in the North-East where troops reportedly dismantled a terrorist logistics network and uncovered the involvement of foreign nationals allegedly supporting insurgent activities in Nigeria. It said the operations had dealt significant blows to transnational terrorist networks operating within the Lake Chad Basin.

The coalition also commended the Nigerian Army for its role in the rescue of 44 students and teachers abducted in Oriire, Oyo State, describing the operation as evidence of improved tactical coordination, professionalism and renewed fighting spirit among troops.

While applauding the Army's achievements, NIW stressed that lasting peace and security require sustained collaboration between security agencies and the public. It urged Nigerians to support ongoing military operations by providing timely and credible intelligence to help prevent attacks and dismantle criminal networks.

The group said the progress recorded in the North-East, Oyo State and other parts of the country demonstrates what can be achieved through visionary leadership, improved troop welfare and sound operational strategy, adding that security remains a collective responsibility requiring the support of citizens, community leaders and civil society organisations.