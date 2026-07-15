Africa: CAF Brings Together Africa's Biggest Women's Football Stars for Second 'Stars Spotlight' Webinar Ahead of TotalEnergies CAF Wafcon Morocco 2026

With just over a week to go before the kick-off of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Morocco 2026, the Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") will host the second edition of its exclusive 'Stars Spotlight' Webinar Series, bringing together some of the continent's biggest names in Women's Football.

The English-language webinar will take place on Wednesday, 15 July 2026 at 14:00 GMT (17:00 Cairo time), offering media representatives and football stakeholders a unique opportunity to engage directly with leading players ahead of Africa's flagship women's football competition, which runs from 26 July to 16 August 2026.

Africa's leading stars under the spotlight

Hosted and moderated by renowned sports journalist Usher Komugisha, the webinar will feature a distinguished panel of seven internationally acclaimed players who are set to headline the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON Morocco 2026:

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Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria)

Barbra Banda (Zambia)

Refiloe Jane (South Africa)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi)

Cynthia F. Konlan (Ghana)

Nadine Ghazi (Egypt)

Anastazia Katunzi (Tanzania)

The discussion will explore the players' preparations for the tournament, their ambitions for the competition and the continued growth of women's football across Africa.

Interactive session for the media

Designed as an interactive engagement, the webinar will conclude with a live question-and-answer session, giving accredited media representatives the opportunity to put their questions directly to the participating players.

Editors' Note:

Interactive participation is limited and advance registration is required for media wishing to submit questions during the session.

Registration Details

Date: Wednesday, 15 July 2026

Time: 14:00 GMT / 17:00 Cairo Time

Registration: Click HERE to register for the webinar

Further Enquiries:

CAF Communications

communications@cafonline.com