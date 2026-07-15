Zimbabwe: Nearly 100,000 Zimbabweans Repatriated From South Africa Since May, Government Says

THE government says it has repatriated 99,418 citizens from South Africa in just over six weeks, with women and children accounting for more than 70% of those who have returned.

The update comes as Zimbabwe continues receiving thousands of returning nationals through the Beitbridge Border Post following migration-related developments in neighbouring South Africa.

Africatravel guideSpeaking during Tuesday's post-Cabinet media briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Soda Zhemu said the repatriation exercise had been undertaken through a coordinated government and development partners' response between May and July.

"The Inter-Ministerial Committee and Development Partners facilitated the return of 99,418 citizens between 28 May and 10 July, 2026.

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"More than 70% of the returnees are women and children," Zhemu said.

Government also noted a continued increase in the number of Zimbabweans requiring repatriation and reintegration support and had put in place measures to cope with the growing demand.

The committee is also prioritising the clearance of buses and trucks transporting returnees to ease congestion at the country's busiest border post.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Child Care, working with Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and the Higherlife Foundation, has provided medical services to more than 191,000 patients during the operation.

"The Ministry of Health and Child Care, with its partners Medicines Sans Frontiers and the Higher life Foundation is providing essential health care, with over 191 000 patients having been attended to and 870 children screened for malnutrition, while 15 cases of diarrhoea have been identified and treated."

Government said it would continue providing assistance to returning Zimbabweans to ensure their smooth reintegration into communities.