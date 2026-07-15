Zimbabwe: Social Media Influencer 'Mai Clifford' Fined U.S.$200 for Drunk Driving After Telling Court He Owns Only Two Cows

Socialite Theophilus Chigumira, popularly known as Mai Clifford, was on Tuesday fined US$200 for drunk driving after telling a Harare court that his only assets of value were two cows worth US$300 each and US$150 in savings.

Chigumira, 30, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol when he appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai

Prosecutors told the court that on July 11, Chigumira was driving a Mazda Atenza at the Newlands Roundabout along Emmerson Mnangagwa Road when police stopped him and subjected him to a breathalyser test.

The test showed he had an alcohol concentration of 160mg per 100ml of blood.

Prosecutors said this was more than three times the legal limit.

He was charged under Section 54(4) of the Road Traffic Act (Chapter 13:11), which prohibits driving while under the influence of alcohol.

In mitigation, Chigumira asked the court for leniency, saying he had no assets of value apart from two cows valued at US$300 each and US$150 in savings.

Charlotte Chikoore appeared for the state