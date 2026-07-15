Nigeria: Akpabio Hints At Electoral Act Review After Lawmakers Lose Party Primaries

Mr Akpabio says lawmakers have become unintended victims of the Electoral Act they enacted.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said the National Assembly may amend aspects of the Electoral Act 2026 after recent political developments exposed what he described as unintended consequences of the law for serving lawmakers seeking re-election.

Mr Akpabio spoke on Tuesday at the opening of the 2026 National Assembly Open Week and the presentation of the 10th National Assembly's Third-Year Legislative Scorecard in Abuja.

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His remarks come weeks after several senators and members of the House of Representatives failed to secure their parties' tickets during primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Senate President said while the Electoral Act had contributed to more peaceful party primaries, some of its provisions had inadvertently made lawmakers "victims" of legislation they enacted.

"From even the Electoral Act that we passed, you can see not so many people were killed, if any, in many of the states of the federation during these primaries.

"But we shall tinker with the Act again to make sure that we are not the victims of our own actions," he said.

Mr Akpabio did not identify the specific sections of the law that could be amended. However, he assured lawmakers that the National Assembly would review the legislation to prevent future legislators from facing similar challenges.

"I assure you that we shall tinker with it so that future members and future senators will not have difficulty going back. Because the more people with experience who come back, the more the country benefits from their activities," he stated.

Akpabio defends Assembly's record

The Senate President also defended the performance of the 10th National Assembly, describing it as the most peaceful and productive legislature since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999.

He said the Assembly had recorded significant achievements in lawmaking, constitutional amendment and economic reforms through cooperation with the executive arm of government.

Responding to criticism of recent legislation, including the proposed establishment of state police, Mr Akpabio said many of the bills passed by the National Assembly had undergone extensive consultations and nationwide public hearings.

"People are not aware that we have worked on it for the past two and a half years. We have gone to all the regions in Nigeria. We have done public hearings across the country," he said.

He urged Nigerians to study bills before criticising lawmakers on social media.

"Sometimes, before you comment on social media, take time to go through the work we have actually done.

"Our job here is to ensure that we make laws that will last for generations. We are not making laws for ourselves. We are making laws for the protection of Nigeria's future and for generations unborn."

Abbas highlights House achievements

Earlier, Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen said the House had received 2,747 bills since its inauguration in June 2023, the highest number recorded by any Assembly since the return to democracy.

According to him, lawmakers have passed 363 bills, while 72 have so far received presidential assent.

Mr Abbas said the National Assembly Open Week was designed to strengthen accountability and deepen citizens' confidence in the legislature.

"Openness is not a courtesy this House extends at its pleasure; it is an obligation it owes to those it serves."

The speaker also announced that the House would withdraw the earlier version of the State Police Bill it had passed to allow consideration of a more comprehensive executive proposal transmitted by President Bola Tinubu.

He explained that the executive bill, prepared by a presidential committee chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, contains stronger safeguards and a more detailed framework for state policing.

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"The House will therefore recall the version it earlier passed, and accord the Executive Bill the expedited consideration that a matter of this urgency deserves," Mr Tajudeen said.

He assured Nigerians that the bill would still undergo public hearings and legislative scrutiny before its final passage.

Gbajabiamila seeks stronger institutions

Also speaking, Mr Gbajabiamila, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, said that transparency, inclusion and institutional reform remain essential to strengthening Nigeria's democracy.

He urged both the executive and legislature to sustain constructive engagement while respecting the constitutional independence of each arm of government.

"Constructive cooperation does not diminish legislative independence, nor does robust debate amount to institutional conflict. Our democracy is strengthened when both arms engage with mutual respect, constitutional fidelity and a clear focus on results," he said.