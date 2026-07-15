Kenya: LSK Pushes for Better Pay, Greater Transparency in Hiring of State Lawyers After Talks With PSC

Nairobi — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has launched a push for improved welfare and greater transparency in the recruitment of government lawyers following high-level talks with the Public Service Commission (PSC).

A meeting between LSK leaders and PSC officials focused on securing non-practising allowances for public service and in-house lawyers, while also proposing that the society be allowed to observe recruitment interviews for legal positions to enhance transparency and professional standards.

The LSK delegation, led by President Charles Kanjama, SC, alongside Vice President Teresia Wavinya and Council members Vivian Eyase and Effie Sheila Achieng, met Public Service Commission Chief Executive Officer Paul Famba in Nairobi.

"The discussions centred on joint advocacy for the payment of non-practising allowances to public service and in-house lawyers," LSK said.

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The society also proposed participating as an observer during PSC interviews for legal positions, a move aimed at strengthening the credibility, fairness and professionalism of recruitment processes for government lawyers.

Beyond remuneration and recruitment, the two institutions agreed to deepen collaboration in producing the LSK Annual Rule of Law Report and developing specialised Continuing Professional Development (CPD), mentorship and capacity-building programmes tailored for lawyers serving in the public sector.

The meeting also explored legislative reforms, with both sides backing the Public Service Human Resource Management Bill, 2024.

According to the LSK, the proposed law would establish a more transparent, accountable and consistent framework for recruitment, career progression and human resource management across the public service.

The society further raised concerns over delayed salary payments for interns serving in the Office of the Attorney General, some of whom are qualified advocates.

PSC informed the LSK that the matter is already being addressed and expressed confidence that the affected interns would receive their outstanding salaries soon.

The Law Society said it would continue monitoring the issue until all pending payments are settled.

The engagement, LSK said, reflects a shared commitment by the organizations to strengthen the legal profession within government by improving working conditions, promoting merit-based recruitment and creating clearer career development pathways for lawyers serving in public institutions.

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The discussions come amid growing calls for reforms to enhance professionalism, accountability and retention of legal talent within Kenya's public service.