Kenya: Murder Suspect Remanded for 21 Days As Detectives Recover Missing Head of Slain Nyeri Woman From Pit Latrine

Nairobi — A murder investigation into the brutal killing of 25-year-old Joy Kanini Gathu took a grim turn after detectives recovered her severed head from a pit latrine in Nyeri, following information allegedly provided by the prime suspect during interrogation.

John Nderitu Mureithi was on Tuesday remanded for 21 days by the Nyeri Law Courts, giving investigators additional time to complete inquiries into the killing, which has shocked residents of the county.

The suspect was arrested on July 10 by detectives from the DCI Homicide Investigations Bureau along the Nanyuki-Isiolo Road while allegedly attempting to flee to Uganda.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect led detectives to Ngangarithi Estate in Nyeri Township, where he allegedly disposed of the victim's head inside a 20-foot-deep pit latrine located within a residential compound.

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"A determined multi-agency team comprising detectives from the DCI Homicide Investigations Bureau and DCI Nyeri Central, forensic experts, officers from the National Government Administration Office, Nyeri Police Station, and the Nyeri County Disaster and Rescue Team conducted a painstaking recovery operation," DCI said.

The multi-agency team partially demolished the pit latrine before carefully retrieving the victim's head, along with blood-stained clothing believed to be linked to the murder.

The recovered remains were transferred to the Nyeri County Referral Hospital Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is expected to provide crucial forensic evidence. The blood-stained clothing has also been secured for laboratory analysis as investigators work to reconstruct the events surrounding the killing.

The recovery marks a major breakthrough in the investigation, with detectives expected to use forensic findings and other evidence gathered during the 21-day custodial period to strengthen the case against the suspect.

The DCI said the investigation remains active and pledged to pursue all available evidence to ensure accountability.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains resolute in its pursuit of justice. We are committed to thorough, professional and evidence-based investigations to ensure that those responsible for this heinous crime are held fully accountable before the courts," the agency said in a statement.