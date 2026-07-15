Nigeria, Benin Customs Strengthen Border Security With Geospatial Tech

15 July 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Godwin Oritse

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and its counterpart in the Republic of Benin have strengthened their partnership on the deployment of geospatial technology to enhance economic security, improve border surveillance, and facilitate legitimate trade along their shared border corridor.

The collaboration was highlighted during a meeting held at the ECOWAS Conference Hall, Seme-Krake Joint Border Post.

Speaking at the event, the Customs Area Controller of the Seme Area Command, Comptroller Abdullahi Kaila, described the initiative as a significant milestone in improving border management, boosting trade, and addressing the security challenges confronting one of West Africa's busiest trade corridors.

According to him, the deployment of geospatial technology will provide Customs authorities with better intelligence and operational capabilities to tackle smuggling and other cross-border crimes.

Also speaking, the Head of Geospatial at the Nigeria Customs Service, Deputy Comptroller of Customs Labaran Ahmed, said the initiative is designed to pilot the Service's border management application using the World Customs Organisation (WCO) satellite platform.

"With this new tool, we will not only identify vulnerable points along the border but also strategically deploy our field officers to those locations for targeted operations and more effective results," he said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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