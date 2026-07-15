Kenya: Cultural Festivals Key to Diversifying Kenya's Tourism Product

Cultural Festivals have been highlighted as a key driver of diversification and growth of Kenya's tourism sector, as the country works towards the target of 5 million tourists by 2027.

The above was noted by the Kenya Tourism Board CEO, Ms. June Chepkemei at the close of the 2026 Lake Ol' Bolossat Cultural and Tourism Festival, held on July 12th and 13th in Nyandarua County, on the shores of Lake Ol' Bolossat.

Inset: Residents enjoy the cultural showcase during the 2026 Lake OL'Bolossat Cultural Festival

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Speaking at the conclusion of the festival, KTB CEO emphasized the strategic importance of such events in expanding Kenya's tourism offerings. "Festivals like the Lake Ol' Bolossat Cultural and Tourism Festival are instrumental in unlocking new tourism attractions and diversifying our product portfolio."

Inset: Part of the cultural showcase during the 2026 Lake OL'Bolossat Tourism and Cultural Festival

"Lake Ol' Bolossat, with its unique ecosystem and cultural significance, represents a prime example of how we can grow our tourism products. Furthermore, the commendable conservation efforts by the County government, Communities, the Kenya Wildlife Service, the Wildlife Research Institute, in particular the Hippo relocation program and initiatives to restore the lake, are crucial for sustainable tourism development," She said.

Inset: Residents ride a boat during the 2026 Lake OL'Bolossat Cultural and Tourism Festival

"As a board, we'll continue to support such festivals, by including them in our tourism offerings, we are in the process of developing a national cultural festival calendar, which we can announce at the beginning of every year, so that visitors can plan their travels early," She added.

Kenya is home to a rich tapestry of cultural festivals celebrated throughout the year across its diverse ethnic communities. These include the Lamu Cultural Festival, Tobong'u Lore Festival, Maa' Festival, Ura Gate Festival, and the Rusinga Island Festival among others.

These events celebrate Kenya's heritage through traditional music, dance, crafts, sporting events, and local cuisines, drawing visitors keen to experience authentic cultural expressions.

The 2026 Lake Ol' Bolossat festival highlighted the critical intersection of cultural celebration, community engagement, and vital conservation efforts. The festival served as a vibrant platform to showcase the region's rich heritage and burgeoning tourism potential, drawing visitors from across the nation and beyond

Conservation was a central theme during the festival, with particular attention given to the ongoing hippo translocation program led by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and Wild Life Research Institute (WRTI) at the Mukindu public dam, restoring safety to the community around the dam and providing the Hippos with a conducive environment for their survival.

Speaking during the visit to the dam, KWS Senior Assistant Director Conservation Mountain Area, Joseph Sarara said, "KWS is embarking on a Hippo translocation program from the Mukindu dam, to enhance human-wildlife co-existence in the larger Nyandarua County area. The program is a vital undertaking aimed at ensuring the long-term survival and well-being of these magnificent animals, as well as ensuring the community thrives and uses this dam comfortably. Our efforts to relocate hippos from the dam to more suitable habitats are part of a broader commitment to wildlife conservation and ecological balance," He said.

Nyandarua County Director of Tourism, Bernard Mwai highlighted the festival's role in regional promotion. "This festival complements our efforts to showcase the unparalleled beauty and cultural richness of Nyandarua County, anchored by Lake Ol' Bolossat, which is our crown jewel. It provides an invaluable opportunity for both locals and tourists to experience our traditions, natural wonders, and the warm hospitality that defines our people. We are committed to making this an annual event that continues to put Nyandarua on the national and international tourism map," He said.

The festival had a significant economic impact on Nyandarua County. Local businesses, artisans, and hospitality providers experienced a notable boost in activity, with the influx of visitors during the festival has a tangible and immediate positive effect on our local economy.

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Speaking on the economic impact, the manager of Express Hotel and Lounge in Ol Kalou, Stephen Kamau, "Since the start of the festival we have witnessed an influx of visitors during to our premises, and we have doubled our sales during this period. We usually have a staff complement of 200 staff, but we have had to increase that number to 250, to cater for the increased demand, having a direct impact on the community around us and a tangible and immediate positive effect on our local economy.

"Beyond this we have seen great impact from accommodation and dining to local crafts and transport, the economic ripple effect is substantial, supporting livelihoods and fostering growth within the community," He added.

The 2026 Lake Ol' Bolossat Cultural and Tourism Festival successfully blended cultural celebration with a strong message of environmental stewardship, setting a precedent for future events that aim to promote both heritage and sustainable development in Kenya's diverse landscapes.