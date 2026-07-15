Rwanda: The Rise of Influencer Marketing in Rwanda's Digital Economy

When American fitness influencer Ashton Hall visited Rwanda this week, his itinerary stretched far beyond Kigali. Alongside local content creators, including his host 'Kagarara', he explored destinations including Bigogwe, generating millions of online impressions as his followers around the world got a glimpse of Rwanda through his lens.

Around the same period, another familiar face continued attracting visitors to his rural home in Nyabihu district, Western Province. Ngabo Karegeya, who has become synonymous with Rwanda's rich cattle culture, is now one of the country's most recognisable digital personalities.

Tourists regularly stop to experience the traditions he shares online, while brands such as Bank of Kigali have featured him in television campaigns, recognising the trust and authenticity he has built with audiences.

Their influence reflects a wider shift taking place in Rwanda's advertising and communications landscape.

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From banks and telecommunications companies to government institutions and development organisations, brands are increasingly turning to influencers and content creators to amplify campaigns, build trust and connect with audiences in ways traditional advertising often cannot.

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Industry players say influencer marketing has evolved from an experimental digital tactic into an important component of brand visibility, driven by growing internet penetration, widespread smartphone use and changing consumer behaviour.

More than just visibility

The growing influence of social media has fundamentally changed how people consume information and make purchasing decisions.

Fabrice Rugumire, an active social media user known for sharing positive stories about Rwanda, says the increase in brands partnering with influencers reflects the changing communication habits of consumers.

"I have noticed a significant increase in brands reaching out to influencers over the past few years. This reflects a shift in how businesses communicate with consumers, as many people now spend a large amount of time on social media platforms," he says.

According to Rugumire, influencer marketing continues to gain traction because recommendations from trusted personalities often feel more authentic than conventional advertisements.

"The effectiveness of influencers comes from the relationships they build with their audiences. When they genuinely recommend products or services, their messages feel more like trusted advice than a sales pitch, helping brands increase awareness and engagement."

However, he cautions that successful campaigns depend on selecting influencers whose audiences and values align with those of the brand.

"It is not only about follower numbers but also about credibility and reaching the right audience."

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Lydie Mutesi Mwambali, an active social media user, says influencers have become an important bridge between brands and consumers because they communicate in ways that feel authentic, relatable and engaging, making it easier for audiences to connect with a message.

"People trust influencers because they present information in a way that feels personal rather than corporate. There is a saying that opportunities often come through the right connections," Mutesi says.

"Today, social media has become that modern-day matchmaker, connecting people, ideas and opportunities across the world. A single post from an influencer can reach millions within minutes, proving that in today's global village, the right connection can open countless doors," she adds

Communications and marketing expert Malik Shaffy Lizinde, founder of 63Create, agrees.

He says people increasingly discover information, products and services through digital platforms, making influencers valuable communication partners.

"Influencers help brands communicate in a more relatable, local and human way than traditional advertising," he explains.

"When launching a new product, service or public campaign, working with creators who communicate naturally in Kinyarwanda can help messages reach young audiences faster and generate conversations beyond official brand pages."

Trust has become the new currency

For years, advertising largely depended on television commercials, radio jingles, newspaper advertisements and billboards.

Today, consumers are increasingly influenced by personalities they follow online.

Clapton Mugisha Emmanuel, popularly known as Clapton Kibonge, has witnessed this evolution first-hand. The comedian, actor and content creator has worked with brands including MTN Rwanda, financial institutions and the Rwanda Revenue Authority.

"Brands are looking for influence, not just exposure," he says.

"They carefully consider an influencer's audience, the trust they have built with the public and their overall reputation. A respected public figure can make a brand's message feel more authentic and credible."

According to Kibonge, this evolution has also changed expectations.

"Consumers now expect genuine partnerships, so influencers must protect their credibility, while brands are more selective in choosing personalities whose values, reputation and audience align with their own."

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That emphasis on credibility is increasingly shaping influencer marketing campaigns in Rwanda, where engagement rates and audience loyalty are becoming more valuable than simply having the highest follower count.

Marketing experts note that smaller creators with highly engaged communities often deliver stronger campaign results than larger accounts with passive audiences.

Content creators becoming brands

As the digital economy expands, content creators themselves are becoming businesses, attracting partnerships across sectors ranging from finance and telecommunications to tourism, health and public awareness campaigns.

Saadi Bizumuremyi, popularly known as "Your Motari", believes social media has become the meeting point between brands and consumers.

"Many people spend a significant amount of time on social media, making it an effective platform to reach target audiences," he says.

"People also trust creators they follow because they share real experiences and communicate in an honest, relatable way."

He says influencer marketing benefits all parties involved.

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"When a content creator promotes a brand or shares an important message, it can reach a large audience quickly. This benefits businesses by increasing awareness, creates more opportunities for content creators and helps consumers discover new products and services."

Bizumuremyi believes Rwanda's creators are also well positioned to compete internationally.

"Social media allows our content to reach audiences worldwide. By consistently producing high-quality, authentic content and communicating in widely understood international languages, Rwandan creators can collaborate with international brands."

Travel content creator Solange Nishimwe has also witnessed growing interest from brands seeking authentic storytelling.

"For me, influencer marketing is a valuable and modern marketing tool because it allows brands to connect with people in a relatable and authentic way," she says.

"Based on my experience working with different brands, I have seen how influencers can play an important role in connecting a company's products or services with their audience in a genuine and engaging way."

She believes local creators are increasingly capable of competing on regional and international stages.

"In fact, many Rwandan content creators have already started collaborating with international brands, so I think it is only a matter of time before even more opportunities emerge."

She adds that partnerships with local companies help creators build strong portfolios, making them more attractive to global brands.

Beyond followers

Despite the industry's rapid growth, experts say influencer marketing is becoming more sophisticated.

Rather than selecting personalities based solely on popularity, brands are paying closer attention to audience demographics, engagement, credibility and measurable business outcomes.

Lizinde says successful partnerships begin with choosing creators whose audiences genuinely match campaign objectives.

ALSO READ: RDB considers Visit Rwanda partnership with Ashton Hall, Kagarara

"Success starts with choosing the right influencer, not simply the one with the most followers. Their audience, credibility and content style must match the campaign."

He cites the example of a financial institution targeting young entrepreneurs.

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"A trusted business or lifestyle creator may achieve better results than a popular entertainer whose audience is less relevant."

He adds that brands are also becoming more interested in outcomes beyond social media likes.

"The strongest partnerships give creators freedom to communicate naturally while measuring enquiries, attendance, sales or behaviour change."

The industry also faces challenges including fake followers, inflated engagement figures and the need for greater transparency around paid partnerships.

As investment in influencer marketing increases, brands are becoming more careful about evaluating return on investment before committing to campaigns.

A permanent shift

The growing prominence of influencers is no longer limited to commercial advertising.

Government institutions, tourism agencies, public health organisations and development partners are increasingly collaborating with digital personalities to communicate with audiences that spend much of their time online.

Campaigns promoting tourism, financial inclusion, road safety, public health and environmental conservation now regularly feature trusted creators alongside official messaging.

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The recent interest generated by Ashton Hall's visit, coupled with the popularity of homegrown creators such as Ngabo Karegeya and Kagarara, illustrates how digital personalities have become powerful ambassadors capable of shaping perceptions of Rwanda locally and internationally.

As brands continue competing for attention in increasingly crowded digital spaces, industry players believe influencer marketing is no longer simply another advertising trend.

Instead, it is becoming a permanent feature of Rwanda's communications landscape, where authenticity, credibility and meaningful audience engagement are proving more valuable than traditional advertising alone.