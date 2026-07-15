Rwanda: A Guide to Kigali's Top Plots to Party This Season

Kigali's entertainment calendar is entering one of its busiest periods of the year, with festivals, concerts, comedy shows, sporting events and cultural experiences filling the city's schedule from mid-July through early September.

Whether you're a fan of live music, theatre, football, film, comedy, food festivals or motorsport, there's something happening almost every weekend. Here's a roundup of some of the season's standout events.

FIFA World Cup screenings

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Football fans will be spoilt for choice as Kigali's hotels, bars and entertainment venues screen the closing stages of the FIFA World Cup.

Popular venues including Radisson Blu Hotel, Zaria Court, Kamahwa, Pili Pili, Kigali Universe, Lavana and several other hotspots will broadcast the remaining matches, culminating in the final on July 19.

Ubumuntu Classic

The Kigali Genocide Memorial will host the Ubumuntu Classic from July 17 to 19 under the theme "Embracing Time: Holding On, Holding Together."

Running daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the three-day programme features local and international theatre companies, dancers and spoken-word artists, including Afritheatre Collective, MindLeaps, Orly Portal Dance Company, World Pulse Ensemble, Atsushi Suzuki Crew, Agahozo Shalom, Backyard Stories, Inzozi Dance Company, Lumina Dance Company and Teatro Azul.

Spinny and Friends Summer Festival

Gahanga Cricket Stadium will host the Spinny and Friends Summer Festival on July 18 and 19.

Day One is headlined by South African Amapiano heavyweight Kabza De Small, alongside DJ Spinny, Sheilah Gashumba, DJ Inno, Selector Jay, Joxy Parker, DJ Dash, DJ Marnaud, Fem DJ, DJ Pyfo, Zuba Mutesi and Josh MC.

Day Two will feature performances by The Ben, Mike Kayihura, Elijah Kitaka, Edwizzy Selekta, Viana Indi, Miss Muyango and a lineup of DJs. Fans will also enjoy a live public screening of the FIFA World Cup final.

Tickets cost Rwf20,000 (Regular), Rwf50,000 (VIP) and Rwf170,000 (VVIP), while tables are priced at Rwf1 million and Rwf1.5 million.

Kigali Cine Junction

Film enthusiasts can head to Imbuga Car Free Zone on July 22 for the opening ceremony of Kigali Cine Junction.

The evening begins with a live performance by Le Kartier before the screening of Kwibuka, directed by Jonas D'Adesky and starring French-Rwandan actress Sonia Rolland.

Early bird tickets cost Rwf4,000, while gate tickets are priced at Rwf5,000.

Iron Block Afro Carnival

Camp Kigali will host the Iron Block Afro Carnival on July 24.

The lineup includes Kivumbi King, Element Eleéeh, Emmy Blaq, Juss Gigi, Boi Chase, Muyango, DJ Inno, Joxy Parker, Zuba, Kem Lion, DJ Pyfo, Billy Ferga, Vega Drift, DJ Flixx, DJ Tyga, Inkel and Prince Okuta.

Third-round pre-sale tickets cost Rwf25,000, while tickets at the gate will be Rwf35,000. VIP Silver tables are priced at Rwf1 million, VIP Gold at Rwf1.5 million and VVIP Diamond at Rwf2 million, with all table packages fully consumable.

Tunataka Ku Enjoy

The regional music festival Tunataka Ku Enjoy returns to Mundi Center on July 25 and 26.

The festival features performances by Christopher, Nel Ngabo, Ish Kevin, Davis D and Mike Kayihura, alongside regional acts Kirikou (Burundi), Azawi and Zagazillion (Uganda), Mista C (Kenya) and DJ Mkuzi (Tanzania).

Tickets start at Rwf10,000 for a Mega Promo Day Pass, Rwf15,000 for a Mega Promo Weekend Pass, Rwf25,000 for a VIP Day Pass and Rwf40,000 for a VIP Weekend Pass.

Rwanda Auto Fest

Motoring enthusiasts can look forward to the inaugural Rwanda Auto Fest on July 26 at the Chic Mall parking area in Kigali Universe.

The event will showcase luxury cars, classic vehicles, off-road machines, motorcycles and modified automobiles, bringing together collectors, exhibitors and automotive enthusiasts.

Pre-sale tickets are available for Rwf10,000.

Thank God It's Funny

Comedy lovers can head to Kigali Universe on July 31 for Thank God It's Funny.

Hosted by Babu Joe and headlined by Nigerian comedian Forever, the show runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets range from Rwf10,000 to Rwf20,000.

King James: 20 Years of Music

BK Arena will host King James' 20th anniversary concerts on August 1 and 2.

After tickets for the first show sold out within 48 hours, organisers added a second performance to meet overwhelming demand.

Tickets for the second show start at Rwf15,000 for Upper Bowl seats, Rwf20,000 for Floor Standing and Rwf60,000 for VIP.

Kigali Dutarame (Umuganura Edition)

The Kigali Convention Centre Roundabout will host the Umuganura edition of Kigali Dutarame on August 7.

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Inspired by Rwanda's traditional harvest celebrations, the festival will feature farm-fresh produce, barbecue experiences, local beverages, live music, children's activities and a relaxed countryside atmosphere in the heart of the city.

I Am Hip Hop Festival - Regional Edition

The I Am Hip Hop Festival returns to the Centre Culturel Francophone Rwanda on August 28 and 29.

Organised in partnership with Institut Français, the festival will feature live performances, breakdancing, graffiti, DJ showcases, open mic sessions, workshops and streetwear exhibitions.

Entry costs Rwf10,000, with discounted tickets available for students and CCFR members.

Ambassadors of Christ Choir 30th anniversary

Gospel music fans can wrap up the season at BK Arena on August 30 as the Ambassadors of Christ Choir celebrates 30 years of ministry with a special concert themed "God Painted Our Story."

The anniversary celebration will reunite current and former choir members for an evening reflecting on three decades of worship and the choir's contribution to Rwanda's gospel music.

Early bird tickets start at Rwf5,000. Regular tickets are priced at Rwf10,000 (Upper Zone), Rwf15,000 (Lower Zone), Rwf20,000 (Ground Floor), Rwf25,000 (Premium), Rwf30,000 (CIP) and Rwf50,000 (Platinum Zone).