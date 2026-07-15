Rwanda: Hakizumwami in Rwanda Squad for Davis Cup 2026

Twenty-year-old Junior Hakizumwami has been named in Rwanda's four-man squad for the 2026 Davis Cup, which will be held in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, from July 22 to 25.

The right-handed tennis prospect recently returned to Kigali after completing his studies in France, where he was on a tennis scholarship at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy.

Hakizumwami rejoins the national team after missing last year's tournament in Botswana. He had initially been selected alongside Claude Ishimwe, Etienne Niyigena and David Manzi Rwamucyo but was forced to withdraw at the last minute because his visa to return to France was close to expiring.

His inclusion marks a return to the national team after a two-year absence, an opportunity he says means everything to him.

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"When it didn't work out last year, I felt disappointed because I took it personally after everything my country has done for me. Seeing this opportunity to come back, I feel like God has answered my prayers. I'm going to give everything I have to help us achieve victory," Hakizumwami said.

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In the previous edition, Rwanda narrowly missed promotion to Africa Group III after losing in the final.

National team captain Dieudonné Habiyambere believes Hakizumwami's return is a major boost as Rwanda targets promotion this year.

"I chose to keep the core of the squad that felt the pain of losing in the final. I believe in their talent, and our ambition now is to win every match on our way to lifting the trophy," Habiyambere said.

The 2026 Davis Cup Group V will feature 14 nations: Cameroon, Ethiopia, Gabon, Libya, Madagascar, Mauritania, Mauritius, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and hosts Congo Brazzaville.

Rwanda's delegation is scheduled to depart for Brazzaville on Sunday, July 19. Winner of the tournament will be promoted to Group IV.

Rwanda squad: Etienne Niyigena, Claude Ishimwe, Junior Hakizumwami and David Manzi Rwamucyo.