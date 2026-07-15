Rwanda: The Best Marketing Doesn't Feel Like Marketing

opinion

What if the best marketing your business ever did wasn't an advertising campaign, a billboard, or a social media post? What if it was a simple gesture that cost very little but created a customer for life?

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Recently, my family and I escaped to the beautiful shores of Lake Kivu for a few days. Like many parents travelling with young children, meal times can be unpredictable.

One of our children is two years old.

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If you're a parent, you've probably experienced this before. You order a children's meal, hoping they'll enjoy it, only for them to take three bites, drink half the juice, and proudly announce they're full. Meanwhile, you've paid for the entire meal.

So, when the hotel casually mentioned that children under six eat free, I paused.

Not because of the money.

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Because someone had clearly taken the time to understand what travelling with young children actually feels like.

It was a small gesture.

Yet it left one of the biggest impressions of our stay.

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It also made me wonder how often businesses underestimate the power of thoughtful moments. We tend to associate customer loyalty with expensive loyalty programmes, major discounts, or flashy marketing campaigns. Yet some of the strongest emotional connections are built through simple acts of consideration. They don't necessarily cost more - they simply require us to think differently about the people we serve.

Naturally, the business-minded reader might ask, "But surely someone has to pay for those meals. There are ingredients, staff, preparation time, and operational costs."

You're absolutely right.

But perhaps we're asking the wrong question.

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Instead of asking, "what did the free meal cost?" perhaps we should ask, "what will that free meal earn?"

Every business leader understands return on investment. We invest in buildings, technology, advertising, and staff training because we expect a return. Why should customer experience be any different?

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A thoughtful gesture is also an investment. The return may not appear on tomorrow's sales report, but it shows up in repeat business, referrals, positive reviews, and something every organization wants but cannot buy; trust.

In my case, the answer is simple. I would gladly return.

Not because the hotel had the biggest rooms or the fanciest facilities, but because they understood families like mine. They removed a small frustration that many parents quietly accept as normal. In doing so, they created a story worth sharing.

That is exactly how customer advocacy begins.

Too often, businesses measure the cost of a gesture but overlook the lifetime value of the customer it creates.

Think about the last time you enthusiastically recommended a business to a friend. Chances are you didn't begin by describing the building, the furniture, or the décor. You probably shared a moment something unexpected that made you feel seen, understood, or genuinely cared for.

Customers rarely become ambassadors because everything was ordinary. They become ambassadors because someone made them feel extraordinary.

The businesses that consistently earn loyalty are not always the ones with the biggest marketing budgets. They are the ones that pay attention. They notice. They anticipate.

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They ask, "what small thing could make this experience easier?" because the little things are rarely little to the person receiving them.

They become stories. Stories become recommendations. Recommendations become new customers. And new customers become sustainable revenue.

Perhaps the next competitive advantage isn't another renovation, another advertising campaign, or another discount.

Perhaps it's paying closer attention to the small moments that customers remember long after they've forgotten the price they paid. Because the best marketing doesn't always look like marketing. Sometimes, it looks like a free meal for a two-year-old.

And perhaps that's the question every leader should ask: what small gesture could we make today that our customers will still be talking about tomorrow?

The writer is a customer experience professional and certified hospitality trainer.