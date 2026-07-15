Nigeria: Pfipc - How Police Nabbed D-G, Adeyemi in Osun Village

The Police yesterday arrested the Director-General of the allegely non-existent Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, PFIPC, Adeniyi Adeyemi. in Osun State.

His arrest came barely hours after Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja issued a warrant for his arrest.

It was gathered that men of the Federal Investigation Department/IRT of the Force Headquarters stormed his hideout in Osun to effect his arrest.

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Security sources disclosed that a team, led by Moses Lohor, arrested him in a village in Ijesaland.

Adeyemi was trailed by the Department of State Services, DSS, for five days before his matter was taken over by the Police special unit.

Osun State Police Command spokesperson, Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed that Adeyemi was arrested in Osun State and was already en route the nation's capital, Abuja.

Earlier yesterday, Justice Umar had issued a bench warrant for his arrest, following an oral application made by police lawyer, Mr. Wisdom Madaki.

Adeyemi was billed to take his plea on an eight-count charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/562/2025, relating to forgery, fraud, and impersonation.

However, although the matter was listed as No. 12 on the court's cause list, the defendant failed to appear for his arraignment, even though a lawyer, Mr. Genesis Francis, announced appearance on his behalf.

Shortly after the case was called, the prosecution counsel noted that the defendant had repeatedly failed to appear for his trial.

"My lord, this is the fifth time this case is coming up, and all the adjournments have been at the instance of the defendant," the police lawyer lamented.

Consequently, relying on Section 394 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, 2015, the prosecution counsel urged the court to issue a warrant for his arrest.

The application was immediately opposed by the defence lawyer, who blamed his client's absence in court on alleged threats to his life.

The defence lawyer drew the court's attention to the fact that his client was present for his arraignment on May 16, a date to which he said the case was later adjourned.

"Since then, this case has become a matter of public importance, and there have been many threats to his life.

"The defendant is afraid for his life. He has to be alive to be able to face trial. They have been looking for him, even without an order of court," Francis added.

Delivering his ruling after listening to both lawyers, Justice Umar said he was minded to accede to the application for the issuance of a warrant of arrest against the defendant.

The court noted that whereas the case was filed on November 27, 2025, proceedings did not commence until December 4, 2025.

Justice Umar noted that since the charge was filed, the defendant had appeared before the court only once.

"Since then, he has failed to appear before this court on four consecutive dates," Justice Umar added.

He, therefore, issued a warrant mandating security agencies to arrest and produce the defendant before the court on September 30 for arraignment.

Among those billed to testify in the matter are the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila; Paul Emmanuel; Jeremiah Imoukhuede; and Ituah Sylvester.

Other witnesses are civil servants working in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), Akimbo Shola and Adamu Balogun, as well as a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Adeyemi, whose whereabouts had been unknown, said in an interview he granted to Channels Television on Monday that his withdrawal from public view was due to alleged threats to his life.

He dismissed the insinuation that he was hiding from law enforcement agencies in a bid to evade investigation into his involvement in the alleged PFIPC fraud.

"I'm ready to show my face. I'm not hiding. I'm only fearing for my life because I have it on good authority that my life is in danger. There have been several attempts on my life," Adeyemi added.

He also maintained his allegation that he paid N400 million to secure his appointment as DG of the disputed council.

According to Adeyemi, those from whom he borrowed the N400 million he used to secure the appointment have since dragged him before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

An interim police investigation report had exposed how the defendant allegedly forged appointment letters and official documents to create the impression that the PFIPC was a legitimate Federal Government agency.

Police disclosed that the investigation was initiated after the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) on October 17, 2025, over activities of individuals allegedly forging official appointment letters purportedly issued from the office.

The petition added that preliminary findings showed the forged documents contained falsified signatures, reference numbers, official seals, and the Nigerian Coat of Arms, and that they were allegedly used to appoint individuals into the non-existent PFIPC.

Adeyemi, identified as the principal suspect, allegedly presented himself as the D-G of the council and operated from an office within the Federal Secretariat Complex, Phase III, Abuja.

One of those allegedly linked to the fraud, Dolapo Babatunde Tanimola, was said to have died in a fire incident at a hotel in Abuja.

Meanwhile, Adeyemi, who has since denied that the PFIPC was non-existent, demanded an independent, multi-stakeholder investigative panel to probe the controversy surrounding the alleged N1.3 billion budget insertion for the Council in the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

In an open letter to President Tinubu, Adeyemi said he was prepared to provide documentary evidence and fully cooperate with investigators once an independent panel was constituted.

He recommended the inclusion of representatives of civil society organisations, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), independent media organisations, international financial institutions, human rights groups, and diplomatic missions, as well as the ICPC and the EFCC, on the independent investigative panel.

Adeyemi said his decision to stay off the radar was further reinforced by controversial circumstances surrounding the death of Tanimola, whom he described as a key intermediary in the matter.

Suspend Gbaja to allow probe as Buhari did Babachir Lawal, Atiku tells Tinubu

In a similar development, former Vice President and presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Atiku Abubakar, asked President Bola Tinubu to suspend his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to allow for "unfettered" investigation of allegations against him.

Atiku in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, said "silence and indifference" cannot take away the "unfolding" corruption allegations against Gbajabiamila.

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The former vice-president cited how former President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Babachir Lawal, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to allow for investigation, adding that Gbajabiamila should not be treated differently.

Atiku expressed shock over the recent allegations of "illegally cornering tens of billions of naira in oil and gas royalties from petroleum regulatory commission, citing a fake law for presidential approval" levelled against Gbajabiamila.

The former vice-president said Tinubu's administration "can't pretend to be prosecuting opposition figures for corruption, while corruption is growing like weed under its own nose".

"You can't preach the rule of law when your own officials are awarded with the trophy of untouchability," Atiku said.

"Gbajabiamila must be held accountable like every other public official and independently investigated to give him full opportunity to defend himself against the brazen act of corruption as detailed in the Gazette report.

"Former President Buhari suspended his SGF Babachir Lawal from office in order to allow for unfettered investigation against him and Gbajabiamila shouldn't be treated differently."

Gbajabiamila has been under fire following allegations by Adeniyi Adeyemi that the Chief of Staff obtained N400 million bribe to provide him an appointment letter.

Despite the absence of any legal framework or presidential declaration establishing it, PFIPC operated like a government agency, receiving an allocation in the 2026 budget, occupying an office at the federal secretariat and also recruiting staff.