Nigeria: INEC Chair Seeks More Funding for Elections

ABUJA — Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has disclosed that the cost of conducting governorship elections alone exceeds the combined cost of Presidential and National Assembly elections, appealing to the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, for increased and consistent funding ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Prof. Amupitan, who stated this during a courtesy call on the RMAFC Chairman, Dr Mohammed Shehu, in Abuja yesterday, described the visit as part of ongoing efforts to deepen collaboration between the two federal bodies.

INEC in its daily bulletin said INEC's constitutional mandate covered the conduct of elections for the offices of the President, Vice President, National Assembly, state governors, state houses of assembly, and the area councils of the Federal Capital Territory, as well as continuous voter registration and the registration of political parties.

According to him, the commission also bears the financial burden of pre-election and post-election matters, including election petitions arising from party primaries.

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He explained that INEC maintained offices across all 36 states and the FCT, as well as in all 774 local government areas, with the federal government currently bearing the full cost of these nationwide operations.

Prof. Amupitan stressed the need for improved welfare packages for INEC staff, noting that competitive remuneration remained essential to retaining skilled personnel and sustaining institutional efficiency.

He observed that the commission had, in recent times, lost some experienced staff to migration, attributing the trend in part to inadequate remuneration, and warned that a widening skill gap could result as more experienced personnel approach retirement. He said improved welfare conditions would boost staff morale and strengthen public confidence in the commission's electoral outcomes.

Amupitan called for improved infrastructure funding and adequate investment in electoral technology and personnel training, stressing that these investments remain vital to safeguarding institutional knowledge within the commission.

He assured the RMAFC that INEC remained committed to delivering free, fair, transparent and credible elections, noting that the presidential and National Assembly elections were scheduled for January 16, 2027, while the governorship and state houses of assembly elections would hold on February 6, 2027.

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The INEC chairman also disclosed that the commission would conduct an off-cycle governorship election in Osun State on August 15, 2026, adding that INEC's most recent governorship election in Ekiti State and bye-elections in other states had received commendation both locally and internationally.

Responding, Dr Shehu commended INEC for its consistency in conducting elections since 1999 and pledged the commission's support towards ensuring INEC delivered credible polls in 2027.

He acknowledged the scale of INEC's responsibilities across the federal, state and local government levels, describing the commission's operational demands as enormous, given its nationwide presence. He assured Prof. Amupitan and his team that RMAFC's doors remained open for continued engagement and collaboration in support of INEC's electoral mandate.

The INEC Chairman was accompanied by national commissioners, the Secretary of the Commission, technical aides and directors, while the RMAFC Chairman received the delegation alongside the vice chairman, commissioners, and senior directors of the commission.