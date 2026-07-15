Somalia Launches Development Forum Focused On Governance, Economy and Resilience

Mogadishu — Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama on Tuesday opened the third Somalia Development Forum, saying the country has made notable progress in state-building, democratic reforms and economic growth despite mounting domestic and international challenges.

The two-day conference, jointly organised by the Heritage Institute and City University, brings together government officials, academics, civil society representatives and development partners to discuss Somalia's future development priorities.

Addressing the forum, Jama said Somalia had achieved significant gains in governance reforms, democratisation, economic expansion and development investment, while acknowledging persistent challenges including climate change, declining international assistance and the impact of regional instability.

He said the federal government remained committed to accelerating the implementation of the National Transformation Plan (NTP) 2025-2029, strengthening economic resilience and improving the country's preparedness for future risks.

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Jama also stressed the importance of inclusive dialogue, state-building and closer cooperation between the government, civil society, academics and international development partners to build a peaceful, democratic and stable Somalia.

Participants at the forum are expected to discuss key issues shaping the country's future, including governance, national reconciliation, security, economic development and strategies to strengthen Somalia's resilience against domestic and external challenges.