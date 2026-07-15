Somalia's President Offers Condolences to Qatar's Emir Over Death of Former Father Emir

Doha — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Lusail Palace on Tuesday evening to offer condolences following the death of the emir's father, the late Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Mohamud, who arrived in Doha earlier in the day leading a Somali delegation, expressed Somalia's solidarity with Qatar during what he described as a time of national mourning. He extended his condolences to the emir, the royal family and the Qatari people, and prayed for the late father emir to be granted eternal peace.

The Qatari emir thanked the Somali president for the message of sympathy and the support shown by the Somali government and people.

Sheikh Tamim also praised the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Qatar and Somalia, reaffirming the close ties between the two countries.

The meeting took place at Lusail Palace shortly after President Mohamud's arrival in the Qatari capital.