Nigeria: Attacks - Alia Visits Otukpo, Vows to Protect Benue People, Their Land

Governor Hyacinth Alia has assured the people of Benue State of his determination to ensure their safety and protect their lands.

Governor Alia stated this yesterday at Otukpo, where he visited to commiserate with the people, following the recent attacks by suspected armed herders at Akpachi and Otukpo-Nobi communities.

In a statement issued by the governor's chief press secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, Alia charged the people to remain vigilant, identify suspicious moves, and alert the relevant authorities to nip potential attacks in the bud.

The governor has done so much in providing the needed logistics, motivation, as well as complementing the strength of the security forces, vowing that he will not rest but continue until terrorists are flushed out of the state, he said.

According to the statement, Governor Alia also visited the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Otukpo, where victims of the attacks who sustained various degrees of injuries were undergoing treatment.

Alia directed comprehensive treatment at the instance of the state government.

At the Ochi'Idoma Palace, Governor Alia, who sympathised with the paramount ruler, His Royal Majesty Agaba'Idu Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John, said, "It is my obligation to protect all lives in the state, and I am assuring we shall never rest on our oars until peace fully returns to our communities", he said.