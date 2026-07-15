Nigeria: Gombe Strengthens Primary Healthcare, Targets Top National Ranking

The Gombe State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving primary healthcare services across the state.

Speaking at the 2nd Quarter Meeting of the State Taskforce on Primary Health Care, Deputy Governor Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau said the government is taking steps to address the shortage of healthcare workers by increasing admissions into nursing colleges and planning recruitment in critical sectors.

The Executive Secretary of the Gombe State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Abdulrahman Shu'aibu, revealed that Gombe finished second nationally in the 2024 and 2025 PHC Leadership Challenge, earning $400,000 in each edition, and expressed confidence that the state would secure first place in 2026.

Stakeholders, including local government chairmen, development partners, and traditional leaders, pledged continued collaboration to improve healthcare delivery across Gombe State.