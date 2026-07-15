Nigeria: 2027 - Governor Inuwa Rallies Party Members for Tinubu, APC Victory

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has formally presented Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nomination forms to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for the 24 State House of Assembly constituencies in the State, declaring the party fully prepared for the 2027 general elections.

The Governor also presented INEC acknowledgement slips to the party's senatorial and House of Representatives candidates who had earlier received, completed and submitted their nomination forms in accordance with the electoral guidelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Gombe, Governor Inuwa Yahaya said the successful conclusion of the party's primary elections and nomination process marked the beginning of a new phase focused on securing overwhelming victory for the APC at the polls.

He congratulated all the candidates on their emergence, describing the party's primaries as peaceful, transparent and credible, with outcomes duly accepted by the national leadership of the APC, thereby putting to rest all issues relating to the nomination process.

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The Governor urged party leaders, candidates and supporters to close ranks, intensify grassroots mobilisation and work as one united family to ensure the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC Governorship Candidate, Dr. Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna, as well as all National and State Assembly candidates.

"We now have our governorship candidate in Dr. Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna, alongside our candidates for the Senate, House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly. The task before us is to remain united and work tirelessly to deliver victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all APC candidates from top to bottom," the Governor stated.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya further charged party members to take the APC's message to every community by showcasing the achievements of the Tinubu administration's Renewed Hope Agenda and the transformational strides recorded by his administration across all sectors in Gombe State.

"APC can confidently beat its chest anywhere because we have fulfilled our campaign promises. Our performance speaks for itself, and it is now our collective responsibility to translate these achievements into electoral success in 2027," he added.

Speaking on behalf of the National Assembly candidates, the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and APC candidate for Akko Federal Constituency, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, thanked Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his exemplary leadership, steadfastness and political dexterity, which, he said, enabled the party to successfully navigate the challenges of the primary election process.

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He expressed confidence that under the Governor's leadership, the APC would record another landslide victory at the 2027 polls.

"We must continue to work collectively under the leadership of His Excellency as one united family, just as we have always done, to ensure the APC records another resounding victory come 2027," Hon. Kumo said.

Also speaking, the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo, pledged the commitment of all APC State Assembly candidates to work harmoniously with the party leadership and mobilise support across their respective constituencies to secure victory for the APC.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the APC, Hon. Mohammed Dantata Ndus, commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for providing purposeful leadership that culminated in the successful conduct of the party's primary elections across the state, as well as the peaceful and credible local government and Local Council Development Areas elections.

He congratulated all the candidates and urged party members to remain united, close ranks and rededicate themselves to the shared goal of delivering a sweeping victory for the APC in the 2027 general elections.