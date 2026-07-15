Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Four Students, Principal, Neco Officer During Exam in Kogi

Gunmen on Tuesday attacked Government Secondary School, Odo-Ekina, in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, abducting four students, the school principal and a National Examinations Council (NECO) ad hoc staff member.

The attack occurred at about 5:25 p.m. while the students were writing their NECO examination. according to the Kogi State Police Command.

Vanguard gathered that a combined team of police personnel and other security agencies has launched a search-and-rescue operation following the incident.

Confirming the incident, the State Police spokesperson, ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat, said one of the abducted students has been rescued, while efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining victims and apprehend the attackers.

She said that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, alongside the Brigade Commander and the State Security Adviser to the Governor, Commodore Jerry Omodara (Rtd), are already on the way to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

The police said a more detailed statement would be issued as additional verified information becomes available.