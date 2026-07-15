Tanzania: Free Health Services Today, Stronger Tanzania Tomorrow

Dar es Salaam — ONE of the greatest mistakes many people make is believing that feeling healthy means they are healthy. Unfortunately, many dangerous diseases develop quietly, showing no warning signs until they have already caused significant damage.

High blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, cervical cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer and several other conditions can progress silently for months or even years. By the time symptoms appear, treatment may be more difficult, more expensive, and less effective.

This is why every free medical camp organised by companies, public institutions, religious organisations, health providers, community groups and generous well-wishers deserves the full attention of every Tanzanian.

These are not ordinary events. They are opportunities to detect disease early, receive professional medical advice, undergo essential screening, and, where necessary, begin treatment before a manageable condition becomes a life-threatening crisis.

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Sadly, some people ignore these opportunities because they feel fine, are too busy, fear discovering bad news, or believe hospitals are only for the sick.

Such thinking puts lives at unnecessary risk. Knowing your health status is not something to fear. It is one of the wisest decisions anyone can make for themselves and their loved ones.

Our country must cultivate a culture where routine medical check-ups become as normal as taking children to school or servicing a vehicle. We maintain our cars before they fail because prevention is cheaper than repair. Our bodies deserve even greater care.

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A simple check-up once or twice a year can identify health problems early enough to prevent disability, prolonged suffering, or premature death. Families should encourage one another to attend free medical camps together. Employers should actively support employee wellness programmes.

Community leaders should mobilise residents whenever health outreach services are announced. The institutions and companies investing resources to bring healthcare closer to communities are making a valuable contribution to national development and deserve public appreciation.

Good health also depends on personal responsibility. Eat balanced meals, remain physically active, avoid tobacco and excessive alcohol, maintain a healthy weight, get enough sleep, manage stress, and follow medical advice whenever it is given. Prevention is always more effective than cure.

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The next time you hear about a free medical camp in your community, do not postpone your visit. Go. Get examined. Ask questions. Know your health status. Encourage others to do the same. A healthier Tanzania will not be built by treating disease alone. It will be built by preventing it before it takes hold.