Nigeria: FG Sets Dec 2028 for Final Analogue TV Switch-Off

15 July 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The federal government has fixed Dec. 2028 as the deadline for final transition from analogue to digital television broadcasting.

The Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mr Charles Ebuebu, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Ebuebu said the Dec. 2028 deadline marks the final analogue switch-off.

"We put a timeline for analogue switch-off. Before that time, a lot of things will be put in place. This is just phase one," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said subsequent phases would cover paid television services, studio development and designated production centres for content creators.

The NBC boss said audience measurement was also progressing, with a proof of concept completed in about 7,000 homes in Lagos, while implementation had commenced in Abuja.

According to him, the commission will make the phases public after consultations with key stakeholders, including the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, to secure their buy-in.

He said the analogue switch-off would free up valuable spectrum for other uses, describing it as a strategic national asset.

Ebuebu said the spectrum will be professionally valued before allocation to users such as telecommunications, application and financial services companies.

"I won't put a sum to it, but it is valued at upwards of about 50 billion dollars. Consultants will determine its actual value before allocation," he said.

On obsolete broadcasting equipment, Ebuebu said the commission was developing a policy based on expert input and international best practices.

He said the Digital Switch Over white paper required broadcasters to separate content production from transmission, with transmission handled by signal distributors such as NIGCOMSAT.

According to him, obsolete analogue equipment may be repurposed where possible, while the government will be approached to absorb unusable assets to prevent environmental hazards from industrial waste. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.