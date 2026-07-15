Tanzania: Tourism Earnings Hit 11.598tri/

Tanzania — TANZANIA'S tourism industry generated a record 4.41 billion US dollars (about 11.598tri/-) in 2025 as higher visitor spending outpaced growth in international arrivals, underscoring the country's success in attracting higher-value tourists.

The latest International Visitors' Exit Survey (IVES) 2025 shows tourism receipts rose by 13 per cent from 3.90 billion US dollars in 2024, while international arrivals increased by 7.1 per cent to 2,294,495 visitors from 2,141,895 the previous year.

The stronger growth in earnings than arrivals reflect higher average spending by international visitors which climbed by 19 per cent to 289 US dollars per person per night, up from 243 US dollars in 2024 in Mainland Tanzania.

In Zanzibar, average spending increased 9.2 per cent to 274 US dollars per visitor per night from 251 US dollars further supporting growth in tourism receipts.

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Holidaymakers remained the main engine of Tanzania's tourism industry, generating 4.23 billion US dollars, or 95.9 per cent, of the country's 4.41 billion US dollars, tourism receipts in 2025. By comparison, business tourism contributed only 42.2 million US dollars, highlighting the sector's continued reliance on leisure travel.

Visitors travelling on package tours accounted for 75.2 per cent of total tourism earnings, reflecting strong demand for organised safari and beach holidays.

The findings underscore Tanzania's strength as a leisure tourism destination while pointing to significant growth opportunities in business events, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), which currently account for only a small share of tourism revenue.

The survey said the sector has fully recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic and moved well beyond pre-pandemic performance, with international tourist arrivals reaching more than 150 per cent of 2019 levels. It attributed the strong recovery to robust global travel demand, improved air connectivity and intensified efforts to promote Tanzania as a premier tourism destination.

The United States retained its position as Tanzania's largest source market, accounting for 12.4 per cent of international arrivals, followed by Italy (11.8 per cent), France (7.0 per cent), Kenya (6.4 per cent) and the United Kingdom (6.0 per cent).

The survey also showed growing market diversification, with India and the Netherlands entering the top 15 source markets, replacing Australia and Burundi.

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Chinese visitors recorded the highest average daily expenditure at 492 US dollars per person, followed by visitors from Zimbabwe (346 US dollars) and the United States (345 US dollars).

Hunting tourists were the biggest spenders by activity, averaging 711 US dollars per person per night, ahead of cultural tourists (537 US dollars) and wildlife safari visitors (452 US dollars), underscoring the value of high-end and specialised tourism to Tanzania's tourism earnings.