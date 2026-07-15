Malawi Pageant Ditches Crowns for Girl Power

A Malawi beauty pageant is throwing out the rulebook -- swapping sashes and crowns for boardrooms and business plans, as it transforms itself into a launchpad for the country's next generation of female leaders.

Vision Pageantry Malawi has revealed its 2026 competition will put women's empowerment front and centre, with contestants trained up to become entrepreneurs, community leaders and powerful advocates for change -- not just pretty faces on a stage.

Pageant Manager Memory Diana Sanjira revealed the glam contest has had a serious makeover:

"Through boot camps, mentorship outreach and media engagements, contestants are prepared to become advocates and job creators," Sanjira said.

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Fans of the pageant can still get involved by voting online -- but Sanjira says every vote means so much more than picking a favourite face.

She said public support helps power a much bigger mission: equipping young women with real skills to create jobs, drive innovation and become trailblazers in their communities.

And it's already working wonders for one hopeful. Contestant Pemphero Sapanga says the competition has been a total game-changer, boosting her confidence, leadership skills and business savvy.

She's now determined to pay it forward, vowing to mentor other women through business and skills-sharing schemes aimed at helping them achieve financial independence.

"I want to be known as a leader who inspired others to believe in their potential, create opportunities for themselves, and contribute to Malawi's economic development through innovation, resilience and entrepreneurship," she gushed.

Sapanga says she's using her time in the spotlight to sharpen her leadership and public speaking chops -- all while championing women's entrepreneurship and mental health awareness to her growing online following.