Zimbabwe: Scabies Outbreak Hits Harare's Southern Suburbs

The City of Harare has urged residents of Hopley, Stoneridge and surrounding areas to remain vigilant following the outbreak of scabies, with health officials warning that children under the age of 12 account for the majority of reported infections.

In a statement, the City of Harare said the outbreak was first detected in mid-June 2026 and that public health teams had already intensified efforts to contain its spread.

"The City of Harare Health Department wishes to inform residents of Hopley, Stoneridge and surrounding communities of a scabies outbreak that was first detected in mid-June 2026. The majority of reported cases are among children below the age of 12 years," the city health department said.

Health authorities described scabies as a highly contagious skin disease caused by microscopic mites that burrow beneath the skin, resulting in severe itching, rashes and sores that can become infected if left untreated.

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According to the City, the disease spreads primarily through prolonged skin-to-skin contact or by sharing contaminated clothing, bedding and towels.

"Residents who experience persistent itching, skin rashes, or other symptoms consistent with scabies are strongly encouraged to seek prompt medical attention at their nearest health facility," read the statement.

It stressed that early diagnosis and treatment are essential to stop the disease from spreading further.

The local authority also called on household members and close contacts of infected individuals to undergo assessment and treatment where necessary to prevent re-infestation.

To reduce transmission, the City advised residents to maintain good personal hygiene, avoid sharing clothing, towels and bedding, wash personal items regularly in hot water, complete prescribed treatment and seek medical attention as soon as symptoms appear.

Meanwhile, the City said it had activated an emergency public health response with health teams already working in affected communities.

"The City of Harare Health Department has activated outbreak response measures, including enhanced disease surveillance, case management, health education, and community awareness campaigns. Health teams are working closely with affected communities to contain the outbreak and prevent further transmission," the statement said.

The City appealed for public cooperation as health officials work to bring the outbreak under control.

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"The City of Harare urges all residents to cooperate with health personnel and adhere to the public health guidance provided by the rapid response teams," it said.

Residents seeking further information or treatment have been encouraged to visit the nearest City of Harare clinic or other health facility as authorities continue monitoring the situation.