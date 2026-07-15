Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Posts Mystery Woman As Wife, Zuchu Confirms Divorce

The timing stirred speculation among fans.

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has sparked significant reactions on social media after posting a photograph of an unidentified woman on his Instagram Stories, just 48 hours after his partner, Zuchu, announced that they were separating and undergoing divorce proceedings.

The singer, whose real name is Naseeb Abdul Juma, captioned the post "Natulizana", a Swahili phrase loosely translating to "we are at peace", without identifying the woman or providing further context. The timing of the post, however, has fuelled widespread speculation among fans, arriving just shortly after Zuchu [Link: Zuchu's Instagram] publicly confirmed the end of their six-year relationship.

Zuchu announces separation

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On Sunday, Zuchu (born Zuhura Othman Soud) revealed via her Instagram Stories that she and Diamond had separated. In her statement, the singer explained that they are currently navigating divorce proceedings and that she has chosen to prioritise her personal well-being.

"My husband and I are now separated and going through a divorce. After six years of being together, I have finally decided to choose myself. I wish Naseeb Abdul and his family all the best. As for me, I need time to heal, focus on my health and continue with my work and music," she wrote.

Her announcement followed days of intense speculation regarding the couple's relationship, particularly after her absence from the birthday celebrations of Diamond's mother, Sandra Kassim, famously known as Mama Dangote. The announcement also followed hours of unverified claims from a close associate of Diamond that Zuchu was pregnant--a report she did not address in her statement.

Diamond's social media activity

Less than two days after Zuchu's announcement, Diamond shared the image of the mystery woman. While the post did not confirm any relationship, it sparked extensive discussion online, with many users linking the timing to the couple's split.

Diamond has yet to publicly respond to Uchu'ss Zuchu's statement or the subsequent online . Notably, Zari Hassan, Diamond's former partner and mother of two of his children, has since reacted, publicly commending Zuchu for how she handled the situation.

A high-profile relationship

Diamond and Zuchu's relationship has been a focal point of public interest since romance rumours first emerged in 2021, shortly after the singer signed with Diamond's WCB Wasafi record label.

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The pair confirmed their relationship publicly and have experienced several high-profile breakups and reconciliations. In November 2024, Zuchu announced a split, only for the couple to reconcile weeks later. By June 2025, Diamond was publicly referring to Zuchu as his wife, following reports of a private Islamic wedding ceremony.

Both artistes are among East Africa's most commercially successful stars, with their endorsement deals and concert fees frequently estimated in the billions of ₦aira. Diamond, as the founder of WCB Wasafi, has been instrumental in shaping the careers of many regional stars, whilst Zuchu, the daughter of veteran taarab singer Khadija Kopa, has risen to become one of the continent's most recognisable female talents, with hits such as Sukari, Kwikwi, and Napambana.