Rwanda: Homemade Beverages Now Require Village Approval Under New Rules

People preparing homemade beverages for weddings, traditional ceremonies, celebrations and other public gatherings will now be required to obtain approval from their Village Health Committee, under new government guidelines aimed at improving food safety and preventing illnesses linked to contaminated food and drinks.

The Ministry of Health has outlined the new guidelines to local government leaders for implementation, introducing hygiene, food handling and brewing standards for homemade traditional beverages such as urwagwa, ikigage, ubushera, fruit juices and other drinks prepared for non-commercial use.

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Under the new framework, anyone intending to prepare traditional beverages for an event must first notify the committee, explaining the type of beverage to be prepared, where it will be consumed and the number of people expected to consume it.

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The committee will then inspect the ingredients, preparation process, equipment and the hygiene of the area before deciding whether to grant permission.

Any approval issued will be valid for one occasion only and only for the specific beverage covered by the application.

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The Village Health Committee responsible for the approval process will comprise the village chief, a community health worker and a security representative. It will also maintain a register documenting applications received, inspections conducted and permits issued.

The guidelines do not apply to companies or individuals producing food or beverages for commercial sale, who will continue to operate under food safety and quality standards issued by the relevant regulatory authorities.

The health ministry has also introduced detailed requirements on the ingredients and practices that can be used when preparing traditional foods and beverages at home.

Only safe drinking water, good-quality cereals free from mould and pesticide residues, healthy bananas, fruits and honey should be used. Ingredients and equipment must be stored in clean, well-ventilated areas protected from insects, rodents and other contaminants.

The guidelines prohibit the use of industrial alcohol, methanol, petrol and other petroleum products, as well as drugs and intoxicating substances that alter the nature of traditional beverages.

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The ministry also banned the use of spoiled raw materials, soil, bricks and industrial yeast products in the preparation process.

People preparing traditional beverages are required to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and clean water before brewing, remove jewellery while handling food or drinks, wear appropriate protective clothing and avoid preparing beverages if they suffer from infectious diseases.

The guidelines further recommend regular screening for infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and hepatitis every six months for those involved in preparing traditional beverages.

To reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses, the ministry requires that raw foods be kept separate from cooked foods and recommends storing different food types separately to avoid cross-contamination.

Cooked food should be served within two hours after preparation or kept at safe temperatures to prevent the growth of harmful microorganisms.

Hot food should be maintained above 60 degrees Celsius, while chilled food should be stored below 5 degrees Celsius.

Perishable foods such as meat, fish and vegetables should not be kept at room temperature (20°C to 25°C) for more than two hours before being refrigerated.

The guidelines also advise brewers not to mix old beverages with newly prepared ones and to keep traditional drinks out of the reach of children.

The ministry advises anyone who develops symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, difficulty breathing, dizziness, severe weakness or loss of consciousness after consuming contaminated food or beverages to seek immediate medical attention.