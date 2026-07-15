Rwanda: Kepler VC Player Byiringiro Dies At 24

Rwandan volleyball player Patrick Byiringiro has died at the age of 24 following an illness.

Byiringiro's death was confirmed to Times Sportby a close friend who had been by his side during his treatment.

The middle blocker had been receiving treatment for stomach cancer at King Faisal Hospital in recent days before passing away on Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ: Byiringiro joins APR on two-year deal

Byiringiro was one of Rwanda's promising volleyball talents. He played a key role in Kepler VC's 2025/26 campaign, helping the club secure a third-place finish in the National Volleyball League ahead of Gisagara VC.

Byiringiro had agreed to join APR in September, the month when his Kepler contract was due to expire.