Malawi Inflation Eases to 21.1 Percent in June As Food Prices Moderate

Malawi's headline inflation rate fell by 2.3 percentage points in June to 21.1 per cent, down from 23.4 per cent in May, according to the latest flash estimate from the National Statistical Office, marking a continuation of the disinflationary trend seen in recent months.

The moderation was driven primarily by food inflation, which slowed to 14.7 per cent in June from 17.6 per cent the previous month.

Non-food inflation, which had been under upward pressure amid recent disruptions to global fuel supply chains, also eased, slipping to 32.1 per cent from 33 per cent in May.

Despite the improvement, Malawi's inflation rate has now remained above 20 per cent for four consecutive years, a persistently elevated level that stands in stark contrast to neighbouring countries in the region, most of which have kept inflation below 5 per cent over the same period.

The gap underscores the scale of the macroeconomic challenge still facing Malawian policymakers, even as the latest figures point to a gradual easing of price pressures.