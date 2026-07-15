Malawi: Delays to Dowa Fertiliser Plant Have Taken Personal and Financial Toll, MPs Told

A parliamentary joint committee investigating the administrative delays that have stalled approval of Mtalimanja Holdings' Mulalo Fertiliser Plant in Dowa began its inquiry on Wednesday morning, hearing evidence from the company's director on the impact of the hold-up.

Napoleon Dzombe, the company's director, appeared before the committee in person, while Robert Matengula, team leader for the project's Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), gave evidence virtually.

Dzombe told MPs that prolonged delays in the certification and licensing process had stalled construction of the factory and frustrated efforts to advance the project.

In the meantime, he said, he had partnered with local farmers in Dowa to source fertiliser from established manufacturers in order to help meet demand while awaiting government approval.

He said the delays had also discouraged potential investors, some of whom had since withdrawn their interest in the project.

Dzombe told the committee that the setbacks had taken a toll not only on the project's commercial prospects but on him personally, describing the financial and personal strain the delays had caused him as the project's initiator.