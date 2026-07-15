Nigeria: Former Katsina Governor Defends Tinubu's Reforms, Launches APC Mobilisation Network

Former Katsina Governor Ibrahim Shema has unveiled a statewide APC mobilisation structure while defending the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Dikko Radda ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Former Katsina State Governor Ibrahim Shema on Tuesday unveiled a statewide political mobilisation network for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Shema said the organisation would coordinate grassroots support for President Bola Tinubu, Governor Dikko Radda and other party candidates through structures spanning Katsina's 34 local government areas, wards and polling units ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He unveiled the organisation, branded Tinubu-Dikko Again 2027, during the inauguration of its women and youth centre along Daura Road near the Hajj Camp in Katsina.

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Describing the initiative as a grassroots political structure, the former governor said it would mobilise women and youths while strengthening the APC across every level of the state.

He urged party members to intensify grassroots engagement and defend the records of the Tinubu and Radda administrations, arguing that although some of their economic reforms had been difficult for Nigerians, they were necessary to address long-standing national challenges.

"Some of the critical decisions that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken in Nigeria as president, and the ones taken by our Governor, Dikko Umar Radda, were decisions that may be very difficult for Nigerians," Mr Shema said.

"But these decisions are necessary to correct the problems that bedevil Nigeria in terms of economy, security and the social well-being of our people."

Governor Radda, who inaugurated the organisation's state, local government, ward and polling-unit committees, described it as an important platform for mobilising women and youths ahead of the elections.

"I have no doubt, no fear and no hesitation about our chances in the next election," the governor said.

He said his confidence stemmed from what he described as divine support, the backing of party leaders and the confidence of ordinary residents in his administration.

Statewide structure

Mr Shema said the organisation would have structures in all 34 local government areas, political wards and polling units.

"This centre we have opened today in Katsina is only the beginning," he said in Hausa.

"There will be centres in the local governments, wards and polling units."

He said the model should be replicated by APC chapters across Nigeria to encourage greater participation by women and young people in politics.

The former governor subsequently announced members of the organisation's executive committee, naming former House of Representatives member Salisu Yusuf Majigiri as Director-General, Bishir Tanimu Dutsin-ma as Secretary and Ibrahim Lawal Ankaba as Strategist.

He also presented coordinators for each of Katsina's 34 local government areas.

'Go from house to house'

Mr Shema urged APC candidates not to wait until election campaigns officially begin before reconnecting with voters.

"Let us continue to go from house to house. Let's go from person to person, community to community, leaders to leaders, religious leaders, traditional institutions, the business community--let's involve everybody."

He also cautioned party members against supporting only selected APC candidates.

"You are not a true party person if you start making selections of who you elect under the flag of APC."

According to him, reversing Nigeria's economic and security challenges could not be achieved within one electoral cycle.

"It is not possible to reverse the problems we find in the economy and security in the space of three years. We need more time to address these concerns, improve the economy and ensure that the cost of living comes down."

He appealed to Nigerians to support government efforts to combat insecurity, describing banditry and kidnapping as challenges requiring collective action.

"What affects one affects all," he said.

Radda expresses confidence

Governor Radda described the newly inaugurated structure as an important addition to the APC's grassroots organisation in Katsina.

He commended Mr Shema for establishing the platform and said it would strengthen mobilisation among women and young people across the state.

Although he declined to directly respond to opposition parties, saying the appropriate time for political exchanges had not yet arrived, the governor expressed confidence in the APC's electoral prospects.

"The time for politics will come," he said in Hausa.

"When it comes, we will respond."

Party leaders defend APC record

Earlier, the Director-General of the organisation, Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, praised the Radda administration and accused unnamed political opponents of refusing to acknowledge what he described as its achievements.

While saying the APC had deliberately exercised restraint, he warned that the party would eventually respond to its critics.

"We have given them some time," he said.

"But that time will not last forever."

Former Deputy Governor Tukur Ahmed Jikamshi, who chairs the Renewed Hope organisation in Katsina State, said the APC would campaign on what he described as evidence of performance rather than promises.

"This election will not be based on assumptions," he said.

"We will present evidence."

He said the party would challenge opponents to explain what alternative policies they intended to implement beyond those already introduced by the Tinubu administration.

Katsina APC Chairperson Bashir Saulawa described the newly inaugurated structure as an additional mechanism for strengthening the party's grassroots organisation, while businessman Dahiru Barau Mangal said the initiative represented an important step towards preparing for the next elections.

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"Election is prepared for before it comes," Mr Mangal said.

"These are the preparations required to win elections."

Cash transfer, recruitment claims

The Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Katsina, Bello Lawal Yandaki, also addressed the gathering, highlighting programmes implemented by the federal and state governments.

He claimed that more than ₦8 billion had been distributed to beneficiaries in Katsina State under the Conditional Cash Transfer programme.

Mr Yandaki also announced that another round of financial assistance targeting at least 50,000 beneficiaries across the state's 34 local government areas would commence later this month.

He further said the Radda administration had recruited more than 7,000 teachers and over 1,000 health workers during the past two years.

PREMIUM TIMES has not independently verified the figures announced during the event.

Campaign period

Several speakers urged party members to strengthen the APC's grassroots structures and mobilise support for the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Both Mr Shema and Governor Radda, however, indicated that detailed political campaigning would commence when permitted under Nigeria's electoral laws.

Mr Shema urged party members to use the period before the official campaign season to strengthen the party's structures and prepare for electioneering, while Mr Radda said engagements with opposition parties would come "when the time comes."