Somalia: Somali Minister Visits Embassy in Pakistan Where She Previously Served As Ambassador

Islamabad — Somalia's Minister of Family and Human Rights Development, Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, paid an official visit to the Somali Embassy in Islamabad, where she was received by Somalia's ambassador to Pakistan, Sheikh Noor Mohamed Hassan, and embassy staff.

The visit held particular significance as Al-Makhzoumi served as Somalia's ambassador to Pakistan for six years before joining the federal cabinet. During her tenure, she helped strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries and oversaw key initiatives, including the establishment of Somalia's embassy premises in Islamabad.

During the visit, Ambassador Sheikh Noor briefed the minister on the embassy's activities, consular services for Somali citizens and ongoing efforts to deepen cooperation between Somalia and Pakistan.

Al-Makhzoumi praised the embassy's staff for their work and encouraged them to continue strengthening services for Somali nationals and advancing bilateral relations.

The minister said she was pleased to return to the mission she once led, describing the embassy as an important part of her diplomatic career, and thanked the ambassador and staff for their warm reception and briefing on the embassy's current work.