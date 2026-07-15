Somalia Offers Condolences to Qatar Over Death of Former Emir

15 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisalam Ali visited the Qatari Embassy in Mogadishu on Tuesday to offer condolences following the death of Qatar's former emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

During the visit, the minister signed the embassy's book of condolences and conveyed a message of sympathy from the Somali government and people, according to the foreign ministry.

Abdisalam expressed condolences to Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the ruling family, the government and the people of Qatar over the death of the former emir, wishing them patience and strength.

The minister was received at the embassy by Qatar's deputy ambassador to Somalia, Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al Nuaimi.

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