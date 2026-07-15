Somalia: Somali Army Destroys Al-Shabaab Hideouts in Lower Shabelle Operation

Mogadishu — The Somali National Army (SNA) said it carried out a planned operation in villages near Sablaale district in the Lower Shabelle region, targeting positions used by the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab.

The military said the operation was conducted in the villages of Faytaan, Sadex, Aqab, Wabi Goof, Buula Doon, Baroodooy, Xaliima and Yaalo, all located within the Sablaale district.

Colonel Jamaal Cilmi Aadan, commander of the SNA's 61st Battalion, who led the operation, said troops destroyed hideouts that Al-Shabaab had been using as bases to intimidate and target civilians in the area.

He said the operation forms part of ongoing military efforts to pursue Al-Shabaab and strengthen security and stability across Lower Shabelle.

The army did not report any casualties or arrests during the operation, and the claims could not be independently verified.