Somalia: Somali Special Forces Destroy Al-Shabaab Hideouts in Lower Juba Operation

15 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's elite Danab special forces said they destroyed Al-Shabaab hideouts during planned operations in parts of the Lower Juba region, targeting positions used by the militant group.

The operations, carried out by the 162nd Danab unit, took place in Lafa-gari, Xabala Afwaax and other areas of Lower Juba, according to the military.

Military officers said the troops destroyed bases and shelters that Al-Shabaab had been using to support its activities in the region. Commanders also released photographs showing bunkers and hideouts they said belonged to the group and its leaders in the bushland where the operations were conducted.

The Danab command said it would continue operations targeting Al-Shabaab positions to weaken the group's operational capabilities and strengthen security in areas under government control.

The military did not report any casualties or arrests, and the claims could not be independently verified.

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