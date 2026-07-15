Kenya: Harambee Starlets' Tears Turn to Joy As Government Finally Clears Arrears

NAIROBI — After much push and pull, the government has finally fulfilled its pledge to clear the allowances owed to the national women's football team, in addition to a handsome reward, as promised by President William Ruto on Tuesday.

Speaking at Kandanda House on Wednesday evening, Sports Principal Secretary (PS) Elijah Mwangi revealed that Ksh 10 million has been disbursed to the team as promised by the president, with another Ksh 10 million to clear their allowances.

"He (President Ruto) promised the girls that they will be given 10 million for their facilitation, which, as they can confirm, the money has already been given to them. Of course, he also promised that we shall continue supporting them on the different stages as part of motivation. We are working on an agreeable figure for them, so that if they qualify to the finals, the way we treated our Harambee Stars during Chan, they will also be treated, but on an agreeable formula," Mwangi said.

Mwangi's comments were the coolant to a fever-pitched day that began with Harambee Starlets players storming Kandanda House -- Football Kenya Federation (FKF) headquarters -- demanding for their allowances.

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Videos circulating on social media show the players waving twigs while chanting 'No Wafcon! no France!', a clear message that the team would not honour their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) matches without a single cent in their purses.

It took the intervention of high ranking Ministry of Sports officials -- including Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya and his PS -- to salvage a situation that was threatening to become an embarrassment of international proportions.

Wading into the stormy waters, Mwangi regretted the incident, reiterating the government's commitment to supporting the team as they face their peers in Morocco from July 26.

"Just to assure our girls that there is no crisis. The government is committed to support all sports, all of them. The issues to do with the allowances are processed. Accordingly, the money goes to individual accounts, and they can confirm the money has been sent...to the under 17 team (Junior Starlets) as well as to the Starlets," the PS said.

He further urged sports teams to direct their grievances to their respective federations who will then pass the same to the ministry.

"Equally to the other teams...the Harambee Stars, if there is any grievances, which they need to be addressed, the best thing is to raise the matter with the federation. The federation is there to reach the ministry, so that then the matter can be sorted out," Mwangi said.

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The matter finally put to bed, Harambee Starlets have subsequently departed for France for a residential camp in the city of Miramas.

From there, they will travel to Morocco to face the hosts in their opening match on July 26, before subsequent Group A ties against Senegal and Algeria.