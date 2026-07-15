Nigeria: Run Club Abuja Marathon Delivers ₦12.4m Lifeline for Newborn Care

The sixth edition of the Run Club Abuja (RCA) Charity Half Marathon has raised N12.4 million to procure life-saving neonatal equipment for two public hospitals in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), strengthening efforts to reduce infant mortality and improve maternal and child healthcare.

Proceeds from the annual charity event will fund the purchase of incubators, nebulisers and resuscitators for selected hospitals in the Abaji and Kuje Area Councils, where access to specialised neonatal care remains inadequate.

Speaking after the race, Run Club Abuja President Buchi Onyebule said the event's remarkable growth over the years reflected growing public confidence in its mission to promote healthy living and transform lives.

According to him, participation has grown from about 100 runners in the inaugural edition and 250 in the second year to nearly 1,000 participants this year, attracting fitness enthusiasts, philanthropists and advocates for social change from across the country.

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"While encouraging healthy lifestyles remains one of our core objectives, giving back to society has become an equally important part of who we are," Onyebule said.

Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee, Peju Lawanson, described the annual marathon as more than just a sporting event, saying it had evolved into a platform for humanitarian intervention.

She explained that this year's project was designed to improve maternal and child healthcare by equipping hospitals with critical neonatal facilities that can save the lives of vulnerable newborns.

"We have grown into a community that gives back to society. Every year, our flagship event is dedicated to improving the lives of the less privileged. This year, we are supporting selected hospitals in Abaji and Kuje with neonatal equipment, including incubators, nebulisers and resuscitators, to help reduce infant mortality," Lawanson said.

Principal sponsor, Norrenberger Group, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that combine healthy living with meaningful social impact.

Managing Director of Norrenberger, Tony Edeh, said the company was proud to support the charity marathon for the third consecutive year, noting that it had become a unique platform for promoting wellness while delivering tangible benefits to vulnerable communities.

"What makes this initiative unique is that more Nigerians are embracing charity, adopting healthier lifestyles and supporting people in need. We are proud to be part of this journey," Edeh said.

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The event also attracted international participation, with French couple Marie-Jo and Sylvain Tafforeau joining hundreds of runners.

Marie-Jo, who completed her first-ever half-marathon, said running had been instrumental in maintaining both her physical and mental well-being over the past two decades.

"I started running 20 years ago for my health. Running is good for your body, but also for your mind," she said.

Her husband, Sylvain, encouraged people to embrace exercise at their own pace while enjoying the sport's social benefits.

"I run for the enjoyment and the opportunity to run with many people. Everyone should run at their own pace, have fun with friends and stay healthy," he said, adding that joining Run Club Abuja had helped him settle into life in Nigeria.

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, who also participated in the race, commended the organisers for harnessing sport as a tool for social impact.

He encouraged more Nigerians to embrace physical activity, while stressing that charitable initiatives should complement--not replace--the government's responsibility to provide quality healthcare.

"I commend the organisers for this initiative and encourage more Nigerians to participate in sporting activities. This is one way to stay healthy, safe and fit. I hope to see even more people at future editions," Sowore said.

Over the years, the Run Club Abuja Charity Half Marathon has grown into one of the capital's flagship sporting events, successfully blending fitness with philanthropy to mobilise resources for critical healthcare interventions while inspiring healthier lifestyles across Nigeria.