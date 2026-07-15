Southern Africa: Zimbabwe's Exports to China Reach U.S.$1,36 Billion

Discover moreShowbiz news ZimbabweCourts crime updatesPolice news reportsZIMBABWE's exports to China have rapidly multiplied from US$256 million in 2021 to US$1, 36 billion in 2025 signifying growing acceptance of locally manufactured good by the Asian nation, trade promotion agency Zimtrade has said.

Records show that much of this growth has been driven by tobacco and tobacco-related products, which remain Zimbabwe's largest export category to China. Exports of tobacco products grew from US$255,8 million in 2021 to a peak of US$628 million in 2024, before recording US$562 million in 2025.

"The strong performance of the sector demonstrates the value of longstanding trade ties while also presenting opportunities for greater value addition and processing. At the same time, Zimbabwe's export basket to China has become increasingly diversified.

GeographicReference"Exports of salt, sulphur, stone, lime and cement products grew significantly from negligible levels in 2021 to approximately US$384 million in 2025, making the category one of Zimbabwe's leading export earners in the Chinese market," said ZimTrade.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The trade promotion agency said more importantly, there are newer export categories which are beginning to emerge in the form of edible fruits and nuts, copper products, leather, cosmetics and other processed products signaling opportunities for broader export diversification.

These developments, said ZimTrade aligns well with Zimbabwe's industrialisation agenda, which seeks to move beyond raw commodity exports towards greater value addition and beneficiation.

The rapid market appreciation of local products was attributed to the zero-tariff initiative which is China's newly upgraded Green Channel 2.0, a dedicated facilitation mechanism designed to accelerate market access for African agricultural and food products.

"The enhanced framework introduces faster approval procedures, streamlined assessments, expanded use of remote inspections, and more flexible enterprise registration arrangements. These measures are expected to significantly reduce the time and administrative requirements associated with gaining access to the Chinese market." ZimTrade said.

The trade promotion agency said the new arrangements provide Zimbabwean businesses with a valuable platform to increase value addition, beneficiation and industrial production while accessing a market of more than 1.4 billion consumers.

GeographicReferenceFor small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly those involved in agro-processing, horticulture, natural products, packaging and light manufacturing, the developments present an opportunity to expand beyond traditional regional markets and establish a presence in Asia's largest consumer market.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Southern Africa Zimbabwe Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Although the opportunities are substantial, exporters must ensure they meet the necessary requirements to benefit from the new arrangements. Products must comply with applicable Rules of Origin requirements to qualify for zero-tariff treatment and will require a valid Certificate of Origin issued by the designated authority.

"Exporters should also ensure compliance with China's sanitary and phytosanitary requirements, product registration procedures, quality standards and traceability systems," added Zimtrade.