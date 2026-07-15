Zimbabwe: Netone Hailed for Health Outreach Programme

Discover moreNewsLegislative BranchShowbiz news ZimbabweMUTAPA Investment Fund (MIF) Chief Executive Officer, John Mangudya, has hailed the health support gesture extended by NetOne Cellular following the latest outreach in Mutambara, Chimanimani East constituency.

In marking its 30th Anniversary last week, NetOne pressed ahead with pro-people approach, a strategy which is guided by giving the most to its valued customers by providing free health care to Mutambara's remote populace.

The service provider delivered the services in partnership with One Health Medical Outreach and ZimSmart Villages.

"This is exactly the kind of impact that strengthens communities and contributes to national development. When institutions invest in the health and well-being of citizens, they are investing in Zimbabwe's future," said mangudya.

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SouthernAfrica tourismHe underscored that the initiative is a powerful demonstration of responsible corporate leadership, arguing that organizations entrusted with national assets have a duty to create lasting social value alongside commercial growth.

NetOne CEO Eng Raphael Mushanawani said people are at the core of the service provider's operations.

"Our greatest achievement is not simply the network we have built over the past three decades," "It is the lives we continue to touch. Every community we empower and every person we serve strengthens the legacy of NetOne as a company that exists to improve the lives of Zimbabweans," he said.

The concern's spokesperson, Ernest Magadzire said no meaningful development takes place outside addressing people's pressing needs.

He underscored that the Mutambara Outreach reflects NetOne's commitment to the Government's Vision 2030, the National Development Strategy 2, and the company's environmental, social, and governance framework--initiatives designed to build healthier, more resilient communities capable of participating fully in Zimbabwe's digital and economic transformation.

"Our story has never been about infrastructure alone. It has always been about people," he said. "Every base station we build, every community we connect and every social investment we make is guided by one principle--that our growth must create opportunities and improve lives," he said.

A beneficiary of the exercise Lucia Mlambo said she had just attended the outreach expecting minor medical checks but was surprised with the rigorous medical exercise which she went through.