Namibia: Unified Gladiators Win Gold At Unified Soccer World Cup

Namibia's Unified Gladiators excelled by winning the gold medal in the Women's Division 2 category at the Special Olympics Unified Soccer World Cup in Paris over the weekend.

In a close final against Egypt on Saturday, the teams were tied 0-0 at the end of normal time to send the match into penalties, with Namibia emerging victorious after a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory.

Earlier, during the group stages of the competition, Namibia beat Azerbaijan 5-0, but lost 1-0 to Guatemala and drew 1-1 to the United States.

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In the knockout stages, Namibia beat France 5-2 to book their place in the final where they went on to win the gold medal against Egypt.

It was the second time that Namibia had won gold at the Special Olympics Unified Cup, although it was their first in Division 2.

At the 2022 Special Olympics Unified Cup in Detroit, United States, Namibia won the Division 3 gold medal after beating the United Arab Emirates 3-0 in the final.

It was the third time that the Special Olympics Unified Soccer World Cup had been held following the inaugural event in Chicago in 2018 and the 2022 event in Detroit.

The tournament brought together 24 teams - 12 men and 12 women's squads - composed of athletes with intellectual disabilities and unified partners (athletes without intellectual disabilities), all vying for the Unified Football World Cup title. The on-field line-up must always consist of six athletes and five unified partners.

The Namibia Sport Commission congratulated the team on it's Facebook page.

"This outstanding achievement is a testament to the dedication, resilience, and team spirit of our Unified Gladiators. The team has carried the Namibian flag with immense pride on the world stage, and their success serves as an inspiration to all Namibians. We commend the players, coaches, and support staff for their unwavering commitment and for showcasing the very best of Namibian sport on the international stage," it said.

"This victory is not only a sporting triumph but a powerful statement about inclusion, equity, and the transformative power of sport. The Namibia Sport Commission remains committed to supporting athletes of all abilities and creating pathways for Namibian sport to excel on the global stage. The Namibia Sport Commission calls on all Namibians to join in celebrating this historic achievement and to extend their support to the Unified Gladiators as they return home as world champions," it added.