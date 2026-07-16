South Africa's Float Expands Into UK Payments Market

South African payments startup Float has expanded into the UK, taking its card-linked instalment platform into one of Europe's largest consumer payments markets.

Founded in 2021, Float allows shoppers to split purchases made with existing Visa and Mastercard credit cards into as many as 24 monthly instalments without interest or additional fees. The company said the UK expansion was supported by the UK Government's Global Entrepreneur Programme, which helps high-growth international companies establish operations in Britain.

Float's platform is used by more than 2,200 merchants, including Samsung, iStore, The North Face, Cycle Lab and Tiger Wheel & Tyre. The company says its service increases average order values by about 130% while helping merchants improve sales conversion and attract higher-spending customers.

The startup has raised more than 280 million rand, or about $17 million, in equity and debt financing. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Alex Forsyth-Thompson said merchant adoption in the UK has been faster than during the company's launch in South Africa. Float has also been shortlisted for the PAY360 Award for Best Consumer Payments Product and the Ecommerce Awards' Best eCommerce Payment Solution.

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The UK launch marks Float's first international expansion as the company looks to grow beyond South Africa. The platform competes in the buy now, pay later market by using customers' existing credit cards instead of issuing new loans or requiring separate financing at checkout.

Key Takeaways

Float's expansion shows that African fintech companies are increasingly exporting technology rather than focusing only on domestic markets. The company's model also differs from many buy now, pay later providers because it works with credit already available on customers' existing cards instead of underwriting new credit. That reduces lending risk while allowing banks to remain the credit provider. The UK offers a much larger addressable market than South Africa, but it is also far more competitive.

Float will compete with established payment providers such as Klarna, PayPal, Affirm, Clearpay and other instalment platforms that already have relationships with merchants and consumers. Success will depend on whether its card-linked model offers enough convenience and lower integration costs for retailers. The backing from the UK Government's Global Entrepreneur Programme provides support as the company enters the market, but long-term growth will depend on merchant adoption, customer usage and partnerships with banks and payment networks. For African startups, Float's move is another example of companies building products locally before expanding into developed markets with proven technology.