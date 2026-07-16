Zimbabwean Migrants in Louis Trichardt Fear Losing Access to Health Services

Zimbabwean immigrants living in Louis Trichardt say they are being turned away from clinics or told their latest chronic medication collection will be their last, raising fears that anti-immigrant pressure is starting to affect access to healthcare.

The concern follows the 30 June deadline set by anti-immigrant groups for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa.

Louis Trichardt, a Limpopo town on the main route to the Beitbridge border with Zimbabwe, is home to a large population of Zimbabwean nationals.

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Several Zimbabwean nationals who hold legal permits to live in South Africa, told Health-e News that clinic staff have since delayed their treatments, questioned their documents and warned them that future access to chronic medication is no longer guaranteed.

Those who spoke to Health-e News say they now spend hours at health facilities trying to obtain their monthly medication -- something they claim had never happened before.

Warnings at the clinics gate

"I have been a blood pressure patient since 2008 and have been collecting my medication from Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital," says a 56-year-old woman living in Louis Trichardt who holds a Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

"In 2021, my file was transferred from Louis Trichardt Clinic, which is closer to where I stay. Throughout that time, I was attended to without delays or questioning."

The woman says that on 7 July, she arrived at the clinic at around 8am but was only assisted after being subjected to extensive questioning, despite producing documents proving her legal status in South Africa.

"As I approached the clinic gate, security guards denied me entry, saying I was no longer allowed to collect medication from the clinic," she says.

"One of the guards went to speak to a nurse, and I was eventually allowed in, but I was told that it would be the last time I could get my medication. They said I should return to my country to get my supply or buy it from a pharmacy."

Another woman, aged 55, who has been receiving chronic medication at the clinic for the past 10 years, told Health-e News that she too had been informed that her latest collection would be her last.

The woman, who also holds a ZEP and earns a living selling brooms on the streets of Louis Trichardt, says she is worried about how she will continue accessing treatment.

"As usual, I went to Louis Trichardt Clinic to collect my medication, but this time I was shocked when they told me it would be the last time I would receive treatment there," she says.

"My concern is that I am legally in the country. If I am denied access to medication, where am I supposed to get treatment? I do not think it is realistic for me to buy medication directly from a pharmacy."

She says when she visited the clinic on 2 July, several foreign nationals were allegedly turned away, including some who had brought their children for weigh-ins and other healthcare services.

Growing uncertainty for migrants

Joseph Maphosa, leader and coordinator of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Emigrants and Refugee Network, tells Health-e News that he does not yet have figures on the number of foreign nationals in Limpopo who had been denied medication or are struggling to access treatment.

"What we are hearing from migrants who depend on chronic medication is that some health centres are telling patients that this will be the last time they receive such medication," says Maphosa.

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"They are now being told to obtain treatment from their respective countries."

Maphosa says many foreign nationals did not anticipate that access to healthcare and medication could be affected.

"It is creating uncertainty in people's lives. It would have been better if hospital staff had warned patients in advance," he says.

Maphosa adds: "We have not yet received any official communication from the Department of Health regarding the supply of chronic medication to foreigners."

Healthcare Workers Against Xenophobia warns that the anti-migrant crackdown is becoming a growing health crisis, with migrants across South Africa delaying or avoiding clinic visits, ART collection, antenatal care and chronic treatment because they are afraid to move through public spaces.